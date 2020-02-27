WATERLOO — State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle will rule later on whether Seneca Meadows Inc.’s lawsuit against the town of Seneca Falls over Local Law 3 of 2016 should be dismissed.
Doyle heard oral arguments Wednesday in state Supreme Court of Seneca County. He said he will rule at a later date.
The motion to dismiss the Article 78 proceeding was filed by the town and Concerned Citizens of Seneca County, an intervenor party. They claim SMI failed to meet the burden of demonstrating an exception to the statute of limitations rules applies. They claim SMI exceeded the four-month statute of limitations to file the Article 78 challenge.
They noted Local Law 3 of 2016, which would require the landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025, was filed with the state Dec. 30, 2016 and that four months after that date was April 30, 2017. The Article 78 challenge was filed Nov. 16, 2017.
The Town Board voted to approve a new local law in 2017 that rescinded Local Law 3. That was successfully challenged in court and Local Law 3 was back in effect.
Attorney David Hou, representing the town and Town Board, argued that the Nov. 16, 2017 filing of the Article 78 is barred by the statute of limitations.
Doyle asked if there was a stipulation of discontinuance filed. Hou said there was not and the litigation was “voluntarily delayed” by SMI after Waterloo Container made it known it was going to challenge Local Law 2 of 2017, the law that rescinded Local Law 3.
Attorney Amy Reichhart, representing SMI, told Doyle that the company’s position was being “misconstrued” and the dismissal motion “misses the point.”
“Local Law 3 was repealed,” Reichhart said. “It was not the law after that and there were no claims for us to file. There was no injury at that time to us.”
When the local law rescinding the 2016 law was overturned, Reichhart said the company was again injured and filed the lawsuit in a timely manner.
Doyle asked if SMI should have considered that Local Law 2 could be overturned.
“They should have, but that’s not an exception to the statute of limitations,” Hou replied.
Attorney Doug Zamelis, representing Concerned Citizens, echoed Hou’s arguments.
“Their lawsuit was not filed on time and they have not proven their actions should be an exception to the statute of limitations,” Zamelis said.
He said Local Law 3 was a proper response to the odor problem generated by the landfill.