TYRE — The Magee Volunteer Fire Department, which was established in 1949, exists no longer.
State Supreme Court Justice Dan Doyle signed an order May 17 dissolving the department and transferring its assets and liabilities to the town of Tyre, including its two fire stations.
The dissolution order and asset transfer ends a process that began in 2020. At the time the department was charged with violating state Gaming Law in connection with its bingo operations, and with several safety violations cited by the state Labor Department. State Attorney General Leticia James filed a petition to dissolve the department in April 2021.
Members of the department’s Board of Directors and an attorney opposed the dissolution, but were unsuccessful, ultimately agreeing to the dissolution in January.
The court appointed attorney Stephanie Barnes of Canandaigua as receiver to oversee the disposition of the fire department’s assets and liabilities.
“The issue has been resolved with the dissolution and transfer of all assets to the town of Tyre,” Barnes said.
“We are just starting to go through the process with the receiver to transfer everything to the town of Tyre,” town Supervisor Beth Partee said. “Ultimately, the assets will be used for fire protection and emergency services for Tyre.”
Partee said the value of the assets won’t be known until the transfer of ownership is complete.
Barnes listed the assets as fire trucks, fire-station properties, and the contents of those properties. It is not known what liabilities there are, if any.
The Town Board awarded its fire protection contract for 2021 and ’22 to the Galen-Clyde Fire Department.