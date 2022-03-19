GENEVA — There are few revealing details in the final draft of a report into a complaint filed against former city school district superintendent Patricia Garcia, who agreed to a separation agreement with the Board of Education last month.
Or at least in the heavily redacted draft that was submitted to the Finger Lakes Times.
The district initially rejected the Times’ request for the document through Article 6 of the New York State Public Officers Law, which is more commonly known as the Freedom of Information Law, or FOIL. However, the district turned over the document this week after the newspaper filed a March 1 appeal that included comments from an official with the state Committee on Open Government, who concluded the district should have been able to release at least portions of the document.
Much of the 35-page document released to the Finger Lakes Times is redacted. However, the report is notable for something it does not say.
When announcing the separation agreement last month, the district said the allegations against the former superintendent were determined to be “unfounded.” The investigator, Mark Pettitt, does not use the word “unfounded” in any portion of the report’s unredacted text.
“As the independent investigator contracted by the district in this matter, I did not find a violation of (name redacted) rights under Titles VII or IX, nor did I find a violation of (name redacted) rights under the district’s anti-harassment policy,” Pettitt concluded in the recommendations portion of the report. “In that, the actions of Dr. Garcia were not predicated on (name redacted) inclusion in any protected class.”
The rest of his recommendations are redacted.
Late Friday, the district released a statement by board President Stephanie Annear related to the use of the word “unfounded.”
“We stand by the statement that the allegations of harassment and discrimination under Title IX, Title VII and the district’s anti-harassment policy were unfounded,” Annear said. “The independent investigator was tasked with reviewing allegations of discrimination and harassment under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, and our District’s anti-harassment policy. He reported not finding such violations, or stated differently, the allegations were ‘unfounded.’ ”
In the report’s introduction, Pettitt notes that he was appointed in September to perform the investigation into a 41-page personnel complaint against Garcia dated Sept. 14 under titles VII or IX. Title VII prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. Title IX offers a process to file a complaint under the protection of “an intimidating or offensive environment that causes a person to be fearful.”
Concurrently, Garcia took a paid leave from her job. She never returned to the position.
Pettitt’s report was submitted to the Board of Education Nov. 22. It said he received emails and letters sent to the board and had an interview with what is presumed to be the complainant, whose name is redacted.
Pettitt noted that Steven Trout, a New York State United Teachers Association representative for the union representing Geneva teachers, had been asked by 20 district employees “if they could give evidence in this matter.” Pettitt said 14 of 20 he contacted by email did so.
The Times could find no evidence of a Steven Trout working for NYSUT. However, Fayette resident and town Supervisor Jeff Trout works for NYSUT.
In turn, Garcia’s attorney provided a list of 11 people she wished to have interviewed by Pettitt, the report said.
In all, Pettitt said 39 people were interviewed. He said Garcia was interviewed twice, both times with her attorney present.
The Board of Education ultimately agreed to pay Garcia $390,000 as part of the separation agreement. In that agreement, which the district provided after the Times filed for the document through FOIL, the two sides stated they had “determined that their vision for management of the district differs. In addition, the Board of Education and Dr. Garcia agree that the parties are desirous of resolving their differences and avoiding costly and disruptive litigation.”
Since then, the district has begun a search for a permanent replacement for Garcia. The school board did not announce in advance that it was beginning the search. Only after identifying a potential final candidate did the district make the announcement.
At a school board meeting Monday, former board members Jessica Bailey and Amy Jackson expressed disapproval with the approach taken by the board and urged them to slow the process, citing the hire of Garcia, who had received separation payouts at two previous districts where she also served as superintendent of schools. Jackson mentioned Lawrence “Bo” Wright, a Geneva native and current Rush-Henrietta school district superintendent, as being a favored candidate.
“We believe that starting with strong, selected candidates who fit the community profile is in the best interests of our children, and may also allow the district to avoid a more expensive search process,” Annear said in defense of the search process.
The Board of Education hopes to make an appointment by April 1.