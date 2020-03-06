GENEVA — If you are wondering if the coronavirus will reach the Finger Lakes, Dr. Jason Feinberg has a simple answer.
Yes.
“As contagious as the common cold or influenza is, there is no reason to think we are different from bigger cities when it comes to coronavirus,” said Feinberg, vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer for Finger Lakes Health. “Geneva is a hub of people coming in and out with tourism. People come from all over to visit our beautiful region. I don’t want to put a panic out there, but I believe we will see cases here.”
Feinberg spoke to the Times after the first cases of coronavirus (also called COVID-19) were reported in New York. As of Thursday, there were 13 confirmed cases in the state — all in New York City and Westchester County.
While there were no confirmed cases as of Thursday in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne or Yates counties, the Wayne County Public Health Department is reporting that a county couple returning from an area affected by the virus is under self-quarantine at their home.
Mary Beer, Ontario County’s director of public health, agreed with Feinberg that coronavirus cases are likely in the area. She and Deb Minor, public health director for Yates and Schuyler counties, said their agencies are working with regional partners to get current and accurate guidance from the state Department of Health.
“We are also getting a unified message out to the public about the situation and ways they can help keep their family well,” Minor said. “We are in regular contact with the DOH and are following all state and federal guidance in terms of identifying those that are at risk due to travel or exposure to confirmed cases of someone with COVID-19.”
Counties are working with communities for laboratory testing of possible coronavirus cases.
“We also have plans in place should we need to isolate someone as a result of travel or exposure to a confirmed case,” Minor said.
Vickie Swinehart, Seneca County public health director, said her department is preparing for the time when a county resident tests positive.
“In the meantime, we are also trying to provide up-to-date information for dissemination to the public and various groups/organizations. Our staff is willing to provide education at public forums or group meetings and responding to any calls for information that we receive,” she said. “We are promoting as much as we can on social media.”
Feinberg said Finger Lakes Health is also following guidelines from the DOH and national Centers for Disease Control.
“There have been multiple updates since this became public ... and we are sharing this information daily with key areas of the health system, primary care doctors, urgent care and emergency rooms,” he said.
Feinberg said FL Health has plenty of personal protection equipment for staff members who may treat coronavirus patients, including gowns and special masks for those working within three feet of a patient. Geneva General Hospital also has “negative pressure rooms” that prevent air from getting out.
“There is a lot of confusion out there on whether healthy people should be walking around wearing masks in public,” he said. “That has not been shown to be as proactive as washing your hands and cleaning hard surfaces.”
Feinberg, who has been on local radio stations talking about coronavirus, said FL Health staff has prepared for similar situations in the past, including worldwide concerns such as Ebola, SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome).
”Those were all concerns for traveling to certain areas, and had recommendations on who should be tested and when they would be tested,” he said. “I have to watch the news and I realize the community is going to ask these questions. The big message here is people should be taking precautions and using good hygiene. It’s just good practice to prevent illness — any illness.”
Feinberg added that FL Health, which includes Geneva General and Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Penn Yan, has enough beds to handle coronavirus cases. If that number gets large, he said the system would cancel elective surgeries — including knee and hip replacements — that take 8 to 10 hospital beds per week.
”I think we are prepared for it. If it becomes a pandemic and we get a sudden rush of severely ill people, we would have to handle it and have a strategy for it,” he said. “We have to use our resources appropriately. We really don’t know much about this virus, so we should overprotect our residents and community in a situation like this.”