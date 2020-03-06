• Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze — preferably into your elbow and not your hand.

• Wash your hands frequently, using warm water and soap — or an alcohol-based cleaner if soap and water is not available.

Vickie Swinehart, Seneca County director of public health, said these are the main messages to the public when it comes to dealing with the flu and possibly coronavirus:

Q-and-A on COVID-19

Answers provided by the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

• What is coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)? A respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

• Can people in the U.S. get it? Yes. COVID-19 is spreading from person to person in parts of the United States. Risk of infection with COVID-19 is higher for people who are close contacts of someone known to have COVID-19, for example healthcare workers, or household members. Other people at higher risk for infection are those who live in or have recently been in an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19.

• How does COVID-19 spread? The virus that causes COVID-19 probably emerged from an animal source, but is now spreading from person to person. The virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It also may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

• What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Patients have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath

• What are severe complications from this virus? Some patients have pneumonia in both lungs, multi-organ failure and in some cases death.

• How can I help protect myself? People can help protect themselves from respiratory illness with everyday preventive actions. 1) Avoid close contact with people who are sick. 2) Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. 3) Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available. If you are sick, to keep from spreading respiratory illness to others, you should 1) Stay home. 2) Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. 3) Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Is there a vaccine? There is currently no vaccine to protect against COVID-19. The best way to prevent infection is to take everyday preventive actions, like avoiding close contact with people who are sick and washing your hands often.

• Is there a treatment? There is no specific antiviral treatment for COVID-19. People with COVID-19 can seek medical care to help relieve symptoms.