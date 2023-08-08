JUNIUS — Although state police offered few details, the agency said Glenn is back with his owner, healthy and unharmed.
And the Jeep he was in at the time it was stolen from Waterloo Premium Outlets Saturday? That was found too.
The black Jeep was taken Saturday from the parking lot of the outlet center. Troopers did not say where the vehicle, or the dog named Glenn, was recovered, only that the animal was safe.
The dog, a 6-year-old male Mokie (Maltese poodle Yorkie mix) weighing about 3½ pounds, was inside a black 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with a Pennsylvania license plate JWK2417. Troopers are still collecting information on the incident.
Anyone with pertinent information should contact state police at Troop E in Canandaigua at 585-398-4100.