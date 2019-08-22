HOPEWELL — Eighty of the “Naples 85” rescued dogs have been surrendered to the Ontario County Humane Society and freed for adoption.
The other five will remain in the care of the Humane Society but continue to be the subject of ongoing litigation. The shelter will continue to push for custody of the remaining dogs.
“This certainly marks a monumental step closer to getting these dogs into loving homes,” Ontario County Humane Society Shelter Manager Diane Faas said in a news release. “But this is not going to happen overnight. The dogs are still being treated, some for significant health issues. They’re getting socialized and need to be spayed/neutered and microchipped before they can be adopted out. It will be several weeks to ensure the dogs are fit and ready for their loving homes and we identify qualified applicants to take them in.”
The adoption process will take some time. Upon continued preparation of the dogs, the shelter now needs to process the 240 applications it received, identify qualified applicants, and schedule a screening to interview the prospective owners.
Qualified applicants will be selected in a lottery system and will be contacted by the shelter. The Humane Society is requesting applicants to not call the shelter about their application as it will put an additional strain on volunteers and staff whose attention needs to be on the dogs. It is recommended that any remaining adoption applications be submitted by Friday to be considered.
Although the dogs have been surrendered, it does not relieve the original owners of their medical bills, thus the expenses for the Naples 85 are still placed on the Ontario County Humane Society. The next court date is set for Sept. 26 at Naples Town Court.
Just over $106,000 has been raised to-date. The funds will be used for the dogs’ surgeries and continued care. Any remaining donations are earmarked for future cruelty cases. They are not used for shelter operations.
“This is a great day for us and especially for these dogs to finally get the love and life they deserve,” Faas said. “This has been a community effort and we can’t express how grateful we are to the community for the support and love that they’ve shown.”
For more information on the Naples 85, to donate, register to volunteer, adopt or foster, visit ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.
