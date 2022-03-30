LYONS — After exiting the town several years ago after a relatively short run, discount retailer giant Dollar General is returning — and just a short distance from its original store.
Dick Bogan, code enforcement officer for Lyons, said the company is planning to build a 10,000-square-foot building at 1 Route 31, west of Leach Road at the former site of Fitzgerald’s Diner.
Griffiths Engineering gave a short conceptual presentation at the town Planning Board on March 10, said Bogan.
In its first incarnation, Dollar General was located at what is now the discount retailer Real Deals Dollar Stores. Across from Real Deals is Family Dollar, meaning Lyons will have three discount retailers in close proximity, along with the Aldi grocery chain.
Town Supervisor Jim Brady doesn’t expect any issues with the project.
“It’s got to go through Planning and Zoning (boards), but I don’t see a problem (with approval),” Brady said.
However, said Brady, the town is interested in the architectural style Dollar General is envisioning for Lyons, noting that store designs and build quality vary by community. He said the town would also like to see a good landscaping plan for the location, which will feature a 36-space parking lot.
The company, which has over 18,000 stores nationally, has been on a bit of a building spree in the region, including its newest store on Route 414 in Rose.
“I have no idea why they’re making another run of it (in Lyons),” Brady said.
While pleased to see another commercial development in Lyons to add to the tax base and increase shopping opportunities, Brady said he’d “rather see downtown developed.”
The project is before the Zoning Board on Thursday, April 7, where the developers need a special permit to construct the store, in accordance with the area’s zoning, which is Town Center District 2, said Bogan.