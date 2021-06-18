ROMULUS — While COVID-19 cases dwindle regionally, a “side effect” of the pandemic — domestic violence and mental health incidents — show no signs of doing so.
In their monthly “snapshot” for May, Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said domestic cases the sheriff’s office responded to increased 38% in March 2021 compared to last March. Mental health calls police responded to went up 20% in those months.
Cleere noticed the numbers as he was helping out with grant applications.
“It’s collateral COVID damage, I’m sure,” he said.
Luce and Cleere also report the following for May:
May 3 — A person was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court on a criminal contempt charge in Covert.
May 4 — A suspect was arrested on grand larceny charges following an investigation. The person is accused of stealing debit cards in Tyre.
May 11 — A person was arrested for felony driving while intoxicated in Ovid after a crash with injuries.
May 24 — Narcotics unit officers executed a search warrant in the town of Waterloo. A person was arrested on weapons and drug charges.
May 27 — The narcotics unit arrested a person in Seneca Falls for allegedly possessing fentanyl with intent to sell.
Also in May, three people were arrested on warrants for failure to appear in court on charges including theft, criminal contempt, and criminal sale of cocaine. All three were released after arraignment.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 1,161 calls in May, making 65 arrests. The narcotics unit started 13 new drug cases and made nine arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 23 cases. It has recouped more than $100,600 this year.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 47. More than $44,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to about $169,000.
In the civil division, there were 35 summons/complaints/services and seven income executions. Deputies assisted with two evictions.