WATERLOO — Waterloo Supervisor Don Trout said he will seek to become chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors in 2022.
A Republican, Trout has been town and county supervisor since 2011 and was reelected to a four-year term in November without opposition.
“I will look for support to be chairman next year,” Trout said Friday. “I hope it goes better than the other two times I tried.”
He added: “I haven’t heard of anyone else interested, so it should be a simple process.”
Current Chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, said he will not seek another term as chair, a pledge he made a year ago.
Trout has chaired the board’s Public Works Committee since joining the board and currently serves as majority leader.
He helps operate the family auto salvage business, Trout Recycling, on Edwards Road.
The salary for the chairman position in 2022 will be just over $18,000.
As of Jan. 1, the 14-member board will consist of 13 Republicans and one Democrat, Kyle Barnhart of Lodi.
Four current board members are leaving at the end of the year: Cindy Lorenzetti of Fayette, James Cleere of Waterloo, Ralph Lot of Seneca Falls and Ron McGreevy of Tyre. Taking their place will be Jeff Trout of Fayette, Bob Shipley of Waterloo, Michael Rhinehart of Seneca Falls and Elizabeth Partee of Tyre.