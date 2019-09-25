ROMULUS — The Seneca County Deputy Sheriff’s Police Benevolent Association is accepting donations for its annual Shop with a Sheriff event in December.
The event works as follows: Deputies shop at a local retail store with underprivileged Seneca County children, and the children, who are treated to lunch and a visit from Santa Claus, are able to buy gifts for themselves and their families.
The day is funded by members of the PBA, Seneca County Sheriff’s Employees’ Association, community sponsors, and the public. All monetary donations are used strictly for the event.
People who want to donate can make checks or money orders payable to the Seneca County Deputy Sheriff’s PBA. They can be mailed to PO Box 11, Romulus, NY 14541.