NEWARK -- The Free Lunch Program at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church at 301 E. Miller Street provides grab-and-go lunches on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and every other Friday between 11 a.m. and noon.
This service provides take-out meals for families and individuals in our community. Three teams of five volunteers prepare lunches each day. Food donations are provided by local merchants, Food Link, as well as local organizations, individuals and churches.
Since the pandemic and the creation of the grab-and-go lunch, the demographics of the recipients have changed. Originally, mostly retired individuals were served, but now there is an increase in family units including children and grandparents. The pandemic has resulted in higher unemployment rates and along with inflation, has caused a financial burden on many. Our numbers have been increasing. Last year we provided 15,620 lunches, including complete holiday dinners for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
As of Jan. 1, 2022 the use of Styrofoam disposable takeout containers in New York state was banned. Due to this mandate, our grab-and-go lunches need to be served in approved containers. This has resulted in an increased expense of more than $6,200 in our already limited budget. In addition to this higher container cost, our donations are spent on utilities, supplemental food items for our meals, cooking and cleaning supplies.
“These added expenses and inflation have devastated our budget and we are in need of financial help," said Managers Manny and Alice Crespo. "In the last 29 years we have never turned anyone away and plan on continuing to serve the need in our community, but we need increased financial assistance. ”
The Free Lunch Program is a local church-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) run by volunteers with no paid employees. If you are able to donate in any amount, please send a check to Emmanuel UMC Newark Free Lunch Program, 301 E. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513. It will be gratefully appreciated.