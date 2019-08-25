TYRE — Donovan McNabb, former Syracuse University and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, placed the first sports bet Friday at the del Lago Resort & Casino Sportsbook.
He proudly put his money on the Eagles to win the 2020 Super Bowl.
Shortly after McNabb joined others in cutting the ceremonial ribbon to open the DraftKings Sportsbook, he walked to the window and put down his bet. It was the first of what del Lago officials hope are many wagers placed at the new facility located within the $440 million casino.
“We are thrilled to officially open our new DraftKings Sportsbook at del Lago and look forward to welcoming guests to our state-of-the-art lounge,’’ said Lance Young, del Lago general manager.
“Our sportsbook is an extraordinary experience, adding yet another top-notch amenity for our guests to enjoy,’’ he added.
Joining McNabb in placing a bet was John Stock of Churchville, Monroe County. He said he didn’t even know the sportsbook was available until a few days ago. When he heard McNabb was going to be there, he decided to make the trip. Wearing an Eagles jersey with McNabb’s No. 5, he noted the Eagles have 13 to 1 odds to win the Super Bowl next year.
“I’ll make a small wager on that,’’ he said, noting that he comes to del Lago three or four times a year.
Al Raclawski of Buffalo and a friend were coming back from the State Fair in Syracuse when they heard about the sportsbook opening Friday at del Lago, they hopped off the Thruway at Exit 41 and came to the casino. He said he’s a Buffalo Bills fan and was considering placing a small wager on the Bills for one of their upcoming games. “Or it may be on a college game. I’ll see what they offer,’’ he said.
A New York Yankee fan, he said he may be tempted to bet on them, despite their current four-game losing streak.
In remarks before the ribbon-cutting, Young thanked local state legislators who voted to legalize gaming and sports betting in the state, referring to State Sen. Pam Helming and Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, both of Canandaigua.
“Del Lago has been a tremendous community partner and economic force for Seneca County and the region. They’ve created lots of jobs and allow the upgrading of infrastructure,’’ Helming said.
She said making more gaming options available to visitors to del Lago will attract more visitors, increase revenues and help local governments and the state with revenue sharing payments.
“Despite roadblocks and naysayers, many worked hard to get it done,’’ she said.
Kolb also cited the economic benefits of the Sportsbook on the town, county and region and praised the quality of the facility.
He also urged those present to place bets on SU football, the Yankees, the Bills and the Buffalo Sabres.
Ezra Kucharz, chief financial officer with DraftKings, said New York boasts “one of the richest sports cultures and fervent fan bases in the world and our partnership with del Lago enables us to elevate the consumer experience even further.’’
Brent Stevens, head of Peninsula Pacific, the sole owner of del Lago, said his partnership with the Wilmot family in building the casino “has been a great ride, but it’s one stop in an ongoing future of this property. DraftKings did an impeccable job and we thank them,’’ he said.
“You will see more improvements and more investment in the community that will generate more revenue and visitors,’’ Stevens said.
Bill Susino of Sodus Point came to place two $10 bets, one for himself and one for a friend, both on the Colorado Avalanche to win the next Stanley Cup. “It’s a beautiful facility,’’ he said, heading toward the betting window.
Sporting events are shown live across more than 1,000 square feet of LED video screens. That includes 16 single bay TV sets, odds boards and a scrolling ticker that shows live score updates, statistics, injury news and other player information.
The space also has a full-service bar and restaurant. Bettors will be able to place a variety of wagers, including, iive, in-play bets at the five ticket windows or 25 self-service betting kiosks.
The casino also offers 1,650 slot machines, 66 gaming tables, a host of food options and The Vine, a 2,400-seat entertainment venue. It also has a hotel and spa.
