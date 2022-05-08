WATERLOO — The Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition, a program of the United Way of Seneca County, and Students Against Destructive Decisions are teaming up on a weeklong focus aimed at preventing impairment.
“Don’t Be a ‘D’ Student,” the name of the new initiative, kicks off Monday. Local, statewide, and national staff from prevention, along with law enforcement-based agencies, will be onsite at all four school districts in Seneca County to educate students on the dangers of impaired driving.
Research has shown that youth who start using substances at young ages are more likely to develop addictions and struggle with mental health issues.
“Our coalition is prevention focused because we know it is better and easier to stop a problem or illness from happening than to stop or correct it after it has started,” Coalition Project Director Karen Burcroff said.
Each day of the coming week will cover the four Ds of impairment — drowsy, distracted, drunk, and drugged driving — with a host of fun and engaging activities to help students understand the dangers of each impairment. Two crashed vehicles, each cleaned of glass and loose metal, will be placed on school property of every district in the county, courtesy of C&C Automotive in Romulus. From Monday through Thursday, each day’s focus will change, lawn signs will be added to the “crash site” with information, and students will be provided with safety items and/or incentives talking about the impairment topic of the day.
Emergency responders will be visible throughout the week, and students will be able to learn how to get involved in making their community safer through awareness campaigns, including pledging to drive or ride as a safe and sober passenger.
RiSE, which is short for the Resilience & Inclusion for Students Everywhere youth coalition, and the Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition will host a costume-themed social event Friday night entitled Monster Bash. This cost-free and drug-free event is open to all students in grades 6-8 in Seneca County. A DJ and laser tag will create a fun atmosphere.
Meanwhile, students in grades 9-12 will wrap up the week with an assembly-style event to allow students to hear from a nationally recognized speaker. Marianne Angelillo, who lost her teenage son in an impaired crash in Skaneateles in 2004, will share the importance of this week and attention to impaired driving prevention.
“I’m excited to watch this project unfold and hope that the students not only enjoy it but learn from the experience,” Coalition Outreach Coordinator Sarah Smolinski said. “I took the one-day, senior-only role-play event that has historically happened and extended it to make it more of an educational event that we hope changes behaviors.”
“This weeklong county-wide focus on impaired driving is such a fantastic idea and a critical need for our students, especially given the spike in traffic crashes we’ve seen since the pandemic,” added Students Against Destructive Decisions Northeast Regional Manager Lauren Zimmerman-Meade. “SADD is proud to be a part of this event and excited to have the chance to empower our local students to create change within their local community to prevent impaired driving and unnecessary tragedies.”
This campaign comes on the heels of the statewide initiative run by the governor’s Traffic Safety Committee of New York, “No Empty Chair,” a “teen driving safety education and enforcement campaign (that) raises awareness of highway dangers in the hope there will be no empty chairs during prom and graduation season.” This event directly precedes the national focus on the “100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers,” recognized as the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day when young drivers are statically at a drastically higher risk of car crashes compared to the rest of the year.
In addition to the Coalition and United Way of Seneca County, the Elks Lodge, Walgreens, Seneca Meadows, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Seneca County District Attorney’s Office, Seneca County Stop DWI, the Waterloo and Seneca Falls police departments, the Seneca County sheriff’s office, Song for Charlie, DJ Dan Goodwin, and C&C Automotives are sponsoring events and prizes for the week.
Anyone interested in learning more about the campaign or the Coalition can contact Smolinski or Burcroff at (315) 539-1135.