GENEVA — Last week’s flooding that raised Castle Creek out of its banks claimed another casualty: the Foundation for the Geneva Public Library’s book sale lost nearly half its inventory.
“We were supposed to open Thursday morning (April 6), and we had all of the books out in the community room (in the library’s basement),” said library Director Frank Sykes. “Then the rain came Wednesday night. There were about 13,000 books for the sale, and I think we lost about 6,000 of them.”
Water rushed into the community room from the creek, Sykes said. Although it was just a few inches, it ruined the books that had been on the floor and seeped up the drywall, ruining that too.
“It was like a sponge,” he said. “You can poke holes in it now.”
The sale, which was supposed to be in the basement community room and in the second-floor area that is commonly called the Balcony Bookstore, had to be moved entirely upstairs. The damaged books were discarded; Sykes said there was nothing that could be done with them.
He estimates the library foundation will lose about $3,000 because of the flood. Not only that, but flooding also caused damage to the community room, so much that it is not going to be able to accommodate programming for at least a month, until repairs are made. The room, Sykes said, is used for much of the library’s programming, so things might either have to be canceled or reassigned to other spaces.
The foundation holds two book sales every year to raise money for programming and supplies for the library. This spring event concludes today at 7 p.m.