GENEVA — The Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning has received a $25,000 grant for a new playground.
The grant is from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Fund for Youth Sports, through the Rochester Area Community Foundation. Wilson was the longtime owner of the Buffalo Bills.
The money will help build a developmentally appropriate playground at the center’s site near Geneva General Hospital. It will help preschool through elementary-age children acquire movement skills, improve fitness, nurture physical development and inspire imaginative play.
“This year more than ever, our children need creative outdoor spaces to play, socialize and develop their physical skills,” said Kathy Brown Ryrko, the center’s director. “Young children socialize and learn best when they are moving.”
Officials said children today are not active enough. According to 2019 data, 33 percent of kindergartners are classified as overweight.
Children have been further impacted by COVID-19 with no school, no or little contact with friends and not going to playgrounds. The Dooley Center wants to take on those challenges and reversing those trends by providing children with well-designed spaces for highly motivating physical activity.
Outdoors, children can use their muscles and imagination in ways that can build a foundation of fitness and self-confidence for life. Officials said the early years are critical for developing muscle coordination and the enthusiasm for sports and recreation, leading to an active lifestyle.
The Dooley Center is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and officials said the outdated, original playground equipment needs to be replaced. Fundraising has been ongoing for the past two years to build developmentally appropriate playground spaces for toddlers and older children.
Ryrko said thanks to the generosity of the Wilson fund and many private supporters, much progress has been made toward realizing the dream of a new playground.
“On behalf of the staff and children at the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning, we wish to express our gratitude to the Ralph C Wilson Jr. Fund and to all the local supporters for helping us to build a new playground,” she said.