ROCHESTER — State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran has named his leadership team for 2021.
Doran was reappointed administrative judge of the Rochester-based 7th Judicial District recently, an area that includes Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates counties.
The following people have been appointed to the role of supervising judge, effective Jan. 1.
• Judge Judith Sinclair, supervising judge of criminal courts.
• Judge Stacey Romeo, supervising judge of family courts.
• Judge Richard Dollinger, supervising judge for matrimonial matters.
• Judge John Gallagher (beginning June 21), supervising judge for matrimonial matters.
• Judge Teresa Johnson, supervising judge of city courts.
• Judge William Taylor, supervising judge for town and village courts (counties of Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne).
• Judge Jason Cook, supervising judge for town and village courts (counties of Cayuga, Seneca, Steuben, and Yates).
• Judge Ann Marie Taddeo, acting district administrative judge.
Doran also appointed judges to serve on his leadership team as district-wide coordinating judges, assisting with administrative issues, case assignments, and communications. They are:
• Judge Stephen Miller, coordinating judge for town and village courts.
• Judge William Taylor, coordinating judge for alternate dispute resolution.
• Judge J. Scott Odorisi, coordinating judge for superior commercial/civil assignments.
• Judge Daniel Doyle, coordinating judge for foreclosures.
• Judge Vincent Dinolfo, coordinating judge for treatment courts.
"Under the direction and guidance of the supervising judges and leadership team, the 7th Judicial District is well positioned to ensure meaningful access to justice for all, and to meet the challenges the courts will face in 2021," Doran said in a press release.