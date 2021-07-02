CANANDAIGUA — State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran is stepping down from a leadership role after a 1988 photo of him dressed as a well-known public figure of color surfaced.
In a brief news release sent to media outlets Friday morning, Doran said he is stepping down as administrative judge of the 7th Judicial District. He plans to continue serving as a judge.
"I am deeply sorry for my decision to appear in this manner. I did not comprehend at the time the hurtful nature of my actions," Doran said in the release. "I know now that an act of this nature is considered to be racist. I can assure you that this event in 1988 in no way reflects my beliefs and principles."