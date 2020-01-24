ROCHESTER — State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran has been reappointed administrative judge for the 7th Judicial District of the state Unified Court System.
The appointment was made by Judge Lawrence Marks, chief administrative judge for the state court system, with the approval of state Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and in consultation with Justice Gerald Whalen, presiding judge of the Rochester-based Fourth Judicial Department of state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division.
“I am honored and humbled to be reappointed to the position of administrative judge for the 7th Judicial District,” Doran said. “The leadership team will provide strong guidance and support for the more than 800 justices, judges and town and village justices, and employees of the district as we work to advance the core mission of the courts of the state of New York — promoting the rule of law and serving the public by providing just and timely resolution of all matters before the courts.”
As administrative judge, Doran, of Ontario County, supervises the operation of the courts in the district’s eight counties, including Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates.
In a press release, Doran also announced his leadership team:
• Judge Richard Dollinger, supervising judge for matrimonial matters.
• Judge John Gallagher, supervising judge for family courts.
• Judge Teresa Johnson, supervising judge for city courts including Rochester City Court.
• Judge Stephen Miller, supervising judge for town and village courts (Cayuga, Monroe, Wayne).
• Judge Alex Renzi, supervising judge for criminal courts.
• Judge Judith Sinclair, supervising judge for town and village Courts (Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Yates), co-chair of the 7th Judicial District administrative judge task force.
• Judge Ann Marie Taddeo, acting administrative judge.
• Judge Vincent Dinolfo, district-wide cooordinating judge for treatment courts.
• Judge Daniel Doyle, district-wide coordinating judge for foreclosure cases.
• Judge Thomas Moran, district-wide coordinating judge for town and village courts.
• Judge William Taylor, district-wide coordinating judge for alternative dispute resolution matters.
Also serving on the leadership team will be Judge John Elliott, lead judge of the Rochester treatment courts; attorney Cynthia Snodgrass, co-chair of the 7th Judicial District administrative judge task force; and Judge James Walsh, chair of the wellness committee.
“We are committed to supporting the chief judge’s court consolidation plan, which will bring much needed reform to the overly complex court structure and we continue our dedication to the chief’s judge Excellence Initiative as we implement our plan to introduce alternative dispute resolution into all civil cases and improve the level of service to the citizens of this state,” Doran said.