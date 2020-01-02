ROCHESTER — State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran has reassigned the cases of a fellow justice who is under investigation.
Matthew Rosenbaum, a Hobart College graduate who lives in Monroe County, recently was relieved of his duties by the state Office of Court Administration. That came after the office was made aware of allegations about Rosenbaum’s conduct.
Officials did not disclose the nature of the allegations. Lucian Chalfen, public information officer for the Office of Court Administration, said an investigation was started and the state Commission on Judicial Conduct was contacted.
“Upon learning of the allegations ... we promptly reassigned Justice Rosenbaum’s cases to ensure that each case is heard efficiently and fairly,” Doran said in a statement.
Doran, from Ontario County, is administrative judge of the Seventh Judicial District. The district includes Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties as well as Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe and Steuben counties.
Rosenbaum had 261 cases pending in Monroe County and 53 pending in the other seven counties. Those cases have been reassigned based on case type:
• Justice J. Scott Odorisi will assume Rosenbaum’s assignment as the commercial division judge and be assigned commercial cases.
• Justice William Taylor will be assigned medical malpractice cases.
• Taylor and Justice Gail Donofrio will be assigned Rosenbaum’s general civil cases.
Rosenbaum, 55, is a 1986 Hobart grad with a law degree from Boston University Law School. He was appointed in 2005 to a vacancy in the Seventh Judicial District and elected to a full 14-year term later that year.
He was re-elected in November 2019. Chalfen said Rosenbaum’s new term was to start Jan. 1, but he declined to take office.
Chalfen added that following the investigation, a referral to the Monroe County district attorney may be warranted.