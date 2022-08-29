TYRE — The state Department of Transportation has closed the Armitage Road bridge over the Erie Canal so the one-lane, steel truss structure can be painted and repaired.
The bridge, which has been listed in poor condition on the National Bridge Inventory since 1991, was built in 1914 and rebuilt in 1951. Curtis Jetter, a spokesman for DOT Region 3, said the bridge was last painted in 1991, but has been "continuously maintained by DOT to ensure the safety of the traveling public."
The 180.8-foot-long bridge's open grating has just 14.8 feet of roadway width, and the approaches on both sides are angled. About three years ago, the DOT posted warnings on the approaches that oncoming traffic needed to yield the right of way to traffic already crossing the bridge. Bars hang on the bridge structure, limiting vehicle height to 8.9 feet.
The structure appraisal done in 2018 indicated that although the bridge is generally in poor condition (4 out of 9 ratings on several points, including the condition of the superstructure), it still meets "minimal tolerable limits to remain in place."
The deck geometry appraisal, though, indicated that it was "basically intolerable requiring high priority of replacement." The same was said for the approaches to the bridge.
Jetter said as the structure is painted, it will be evaluated for repair work. The project has a budget of $800,000, with money coming from federal and state sources. There is no local money involved.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Meanwhile, a detour has been posted, directing traffic to use Route 89 and Route 318 to Route 414. Those familiar with the area also are using Gravel Road, a county road that comes to a "T" at Armitage Road on the east side of the bridge.
About 230 vehicles cross the bridge daily, with 3% being small trucks, according to the National Bridge Inventory's data for 2018, the last year for which data was available.
Town of Tyre Supervisor Beth Partee said while she is glad there is work being done on the bridge, the DOT did not make her aware of the impending closure; she wished there had been better communication. Town Highway Superintendent Eric Bush said he hadn't hear anything definitive about the bridge, either.
In addition, Partee said she was not made aware of this week's replacement of the surface of Route 414 in the town until she got some irate phone calls from residents who were disturbed by traffic delays, some lasting more than 20 minutes. She said the state should do a better job with communicating information about projects to municipalities that are affected by work on state-owned highways and bridges.
On the DOT website for Region 3, the Armitage Road bridge project is not listed individually. It falls under a general project listing for bridges in Seneca and Cayuga counties in need of work that the state owns. The status is listed as under construction. The listing does not name any of the bridges where work is currently being done.