As the Armitage Road bridge is painted, it will be evaluated for repair work. The project has a budget of $800,000, with money coming from federal and state sources.

 Spencer Tulis / Finger Lakes Times

TYRE — The state Department of Transportation has closed the Armitage Road bridge over the Erie Canal so the one-lane, steel truss structure can be painted and repaired.

