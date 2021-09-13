GENEVA — Joe Hayes doesn’t have a cubicle or a finished room to do his Dove Block Project work.
Instead, the director of the non-profit organization has the unfinished and relatively unfurnished first floor of the historic building at the corner of Exchange and Castle streets for work space when he’s not chugging away on Dove Block-related initiatives at his apartment just around the corner.
At his disposal at the Dove: not much more than a couple of dusty tables and chairs and a WiFi router.
Above him, contractors continue renovating the building where one of America’s pioneering artists not only lived for a time, but did some of his most notable work. It has been purchased by Corbett Inc. of Philadelphia.
The expensive stabilization work is done, Hayes noted. The back wall has been reinforced with new concrete block while an interior wall that plays a major role in supporting the building’s three floors has been fortified as well. The HVAC, plumbing and electric are new, and the building now has an elevator.
Now it’s a matter of the interior renovations and getting the money to do them.
Hayes and Jim Spates, president of the Dove Block Group, said a significant number of grants and private contributions helped save the building from continued deterioration.
However, there’s not enough funding at this point to turn the first floor into a finished gallery space dedicated not just to Dove, but as a showcase for regional artists and a place for visual arts instruction.
“It seems that, at this point, with the completion of the interior renovations of the building and the purchase of it by Corbett, the building has been saved and will be an enduring fixture of the downtown Geneva scene for many decades to come,” said Spates. “And so our group has turned its attention to the creation of the Dove Gallery. Working with Corbett, we have generated extensive plans for the building’s interior and now we are faced with a need to raise the significant funds which will be required to complete this second part of our vision.”
Hayes noted that Corbett is providing the space rent-free for the first six years, with an option for 30 more.
The design for the space is set.
“We finalized the first-floor plans and the renderings,” said Hayes, who grew up in Irondequoit and studied art history and architecture at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
The designs were put together by Jess Vaughn, a Geneva native who owns Urchitecture, a New York City-based design firm. Her mother, Kathryn Vaughn, is a former Dove Block board member.
The next step is approaching contractors to get an idea of what it will cost to achieve the vision in those renderings, said Hayes.
At this point, the Dove Block Group has about $50,000 in cash but also a $200,000 commitment from the Sands Family Supporting Foundation.
“Fundraising is currently a big focus,” said Hayes, noting an open house is set for Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Added Spates: “What we are trying to do is to get together the money to open and maintain over time a gallery dedicated to Dove. We believe it will be a significant addition to the attractiveness of Geneva as a destination. The goal has always been to create a gallery honoring the work of one of the greatest American artists of the last century, Arthur Dove.”
In advance of that, Hayes said they are beginning to develop art programming at the Dove for ages from elementary to adult. Classes include drawing, painting and sculpture.
The goal is “low cost, accessible classes,” said Hayes.
The hope is that by next spring, first-floor renovations will be finished enough to open the Dove gallery, he said.
In the meantime, building owner Corbett is moving along nicely with its second- and third-floor renovations, said Chris Ryczek, an account manager with the company.
Events space part of third floor plans
But there has been a significant change in plans. The company, which provides furniture and design for schools, workplaces, healthcare facilities and more, will still have a gallery promoting its products on the second floor but has a relatively new plan for the third floor, where Dove lived and painted.
That expansive third floor, with big window views of downtown Geneva in three directions, is going to become an events space for weddings, parties and other gatherings.
“We’re getting there,” said Ryczek of the renovations on the two floors.
Up next is new flooring on each level, along with wall painting and light fixtures.
He’s hoping the event space will be ready in October. The second floor will likely be completed in November.
The change of third floor plans was an easy decision when looking at the floor’s open space and spectacular views, he said.
“Everybody who walked through the third floor said, ‘My gosh,’” related Ryczek, who said the company is partnering with a catering firm to operate the events space, which could mean hosting activities of possibly up to 100 people.
Using it for events would be nothing new, he said. Boxing, professional wrestling, rollerskating and other public events were once held there.
“We are getting questions and requests” for its use already, said Ryczek.
He’s equally excited about the second floor space as well.
“There is so much character on the second floor,” he said, noting that it will be used both for promoting its design and furnishings services, but also as work space for members of Corbett’s Upstate New York Team.
“We’re excited to be part of the community,” said Ryczek. “We’re also excited about how the city of Geneva has welcomed us.”