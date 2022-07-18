ROMULUS — Due to what Seneca County’s undersheriff called a severe staffing shortage, two housing units at the county correctional facility have been closed for now.
John Cleere noted the change as part of the sheriff’s office report for June. Cleere and Sheriff Tim Luce said the jail was downsized last month from three housing units to one.
To accomplish that, the county is sending female inmates to Yates County. Federal inmates who were being boarded in Seneca County were sent back to federal officials.
“This is due to severe staffing shortages on two fronts: We are down 15 officers from a full complement of 54. This creates extreme overtime that in turn drives up costs and burns out employees,” Cleere said. “We also do not have enough female officers to fully staff the female housing unit.
“To give you an idea of the challenges with recruitment, the last civil service test for corrections officer in Seneca County had only nine people take the test and only six people pass. This is before the vetting and background (check) process.”
As of this week, there were 27 inmates in the county jail with eight boarded out. Cleere said while those numbers can change daily, the sheriff’s office still has to complete all transports for inmates boarded out, including medical and dental appointments, and court appearances.
Cleere called the downsizing temporary, noting the union representing corrections officers is in contract negotiations with the county.
“Once that is completed, we plan to aggressively pursue recruitment,” he said. “The first step to reopening would be to hire enough female officers to reopen the female pod, as it’s costing us to house them out. As soon as the corrections union and the county settle their contract, we plan on starting some recruitment events. It’s hard to do it now when we don’t know what the starting pay will be.”
Luce and Cleere also highlighted the following in June:
June 2 — Police arrested two people allegedly in possession of drugs, including cocaine, after a traffic stop in Seneca Falls.
June 13 — Sheriff’s investigators found and arrested a registered sex offender on parole who allegedly failed to report his new address.
June 24 — Deputies responded to an incident resulting in an arrest for criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
June 27 — The narcotics unit arrested a person wanted for violation of probation and allegedly selling cocaine in Waterloo.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 1,368 calls in June, making 38 arrests. The narcotics unit started eight new drug cases and made eight arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 10 cases. It has recouped more than $68,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 15 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 39. More than $25,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to more than $231,000.
In the civil division, there were 52 summons/complaints/services and 55 income executions. Deputies assisted with two evictions.