GENEVA — The Geneva Business Improvement District and Finger Lakes Visitors Connection have teamed up to install three kiosks aimed at tourists and visitors.
One of the three downtown kiosks was unveiled at a ceremony Thursday. Geneva BID Executive Director Mike Mills and Visitors Connection President and CEO Valerie Knoblauch were among the luminaries in attendance.
The blue, tri-panel kiosks stand more than 7 feet tall and feature:
A Visitors Connection panel highlighting landmarks and activities across Ontario County.
A downtown Geneva map depicting landmarks and active BID merchants.
An events calendar to promote local concerts, festivals and downtown activities. This panel includes four advertising slots that will rotate annually.
“We owe a special thank you to the Finger Lakes Visitors Connection board and staff for investing in the kiosks, which will help visitors find and experience the breadth of unique downtown Geneva businesses and activities,” Mills said in a press release. “Partnerships and collaboration like this, which also included the City of Geneva, are what make our region a wonderful place to work, live, and visit, and a growing powerhouse for economic development.”
The production and installation of the kiosks cost nearly $25,000, which was paid for through a Visitors Connection grant.
According to BID, Peter Miller of Geneva-based CQ Sign Company designed and fabricated the kiosks, while the panel content was created by Visitors Connection and David O’Malley on behalf of BID.
The kiosks are at:
The corner of Scott Lafaro Drive and Seneca Street (at the entrance of the Seneca Street parking lot).
The southeast side of East Castle Street, in front of Lake Drum Brewing.
The Lake Street entrance to Bicentennial Park.
“We appreciate the partnership to build awareness of all that there is to do in the region,” Knoblauch said. “These beautiful kiosks exemplify how Geneva can show its strengths and then extend the messaging so that together we can encourage visitors to return again and again.”
“The kiosks further activate downtown as a hub for exploring unique landmarks and businesses; for learning about events showcasing the best of Geneva; and for enjoying amenities throughout Ontario County,” added Geneva City Manager Sage Gerling.