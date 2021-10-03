GENEVA — The city’s downtown streetscape project is turning the corner — literally and figuratively.
While there is still more to be done on the first phase of the project, Exchange Street between Castle and Lake streets, considerable progress has been made, said Joe Venuti, the city’s director of public works.
The highlight: Two-way traffic resumed in that section Saturday.
“The contractor (Nardozzi Construction) is expected to install temporary pavement markings, which will include center-line paint delineating two-way traffic and the new parking stall configuration,” Venuti said Friday. “This is temporary, and certain construction tasks, such as electrical, landscape and concrete work, will cause short-term work zones to be installed in these areas. This configuration will be in place into next spring.”
With Exchange Street work progressing, Nardozzi Construction is headed up Castle Street for the next phase of the project.
“Excavation and grading is underway for the new granite curb layout,” he said. “The contractor is expected to progress toward Main Street for the next several weeks.”
Venuti stressed that the project should move faster on Castle, as there is not as much excavation and reconstruction planned.
“We anticipate faster production here,” Venuti said.
Here’s a summary of what’s happened and will be happening:
Exchange Street – east side: “All of the full-depth excavation, sub-base, granite curbing and two courses of hot mix asphalt have been completed,” Venuti said. “Concrete sidewalk, driveways and handicapped ramps have been installed. Decorative exposed aggregate concrete borders are being installed that will accent the green infrastructure spaces. Hardscaping products such as brick pavers have started to be installed.”
Exchange Street — west side: “All the full-depth excavation, sub-base, granite curbing has been installed,” Venuti said. “Hot mix asphalt base and binder courses are expected to be completed this week. Concrete driveways, like the one at Exchange Street public parking lot, have been poured and are expected to be open to traffic by the end of the next week. Sidewalk work and hardscape work behind the curb will follow the asphalt work.”
Castle Street — north side: “Nardozzi has taken advantage of the recent good stretch of weather to really make visible progress this past month,” Venuti said. “We have just installed temporary business ‘We Are Open’ signage on Castle to remind the traveling public that despite the road construction, local businesses are open and serving customers. Signage for Exchange Street will also remain in place.”
Venuti did not touch on when the East Castle Street portion of the project would start.
The city’s DPW director acknowledges that this has been a difficult time for merchants and motorists.
“We would like to thank everyone for their continued patience during the project and remind you to please utilize the municipal parking lots when doing business downtown,” he said. “It is also important for pedestrians to please cross safely at the designated crosswalks.”
The downtown work is phase one of the Routes 5&20 Corridor Reconfiguration and Downtown Streetscape Project. The second phase, a redesign of 5&20 in the downtown area, will be done in 2022.
The multimillion-dollar project is funded in part by the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award received in 2016.