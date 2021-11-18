GENEVA — The city had planned to have the downtown work on Castle and Exchange streets largely wrapped up in 2021, but that won’t be happening.
Additional work set the project’s timeline back by several weeks. Repairs to sewer lines on Exchange Street and the need to remove old trolley tracks were among the obstacles.
“We anticipate that work will be required on Castle Street in the spring and all final asphalt paving will be completed in early summer 2022,” said Joe Venuti, the city’s director of public works.
According to Venuti, Nardozzi Construction, the contractor, has fared well despite the roadblocks faced over the course of summer and fall construction, making it more challenging for merchants, motorists and pedestrians.
“(Nardozzi) has made significant progress to get all of the reconstruction area completed,” Venuti said.
Most of the sidewalks, exposed aggregate concrete banding, and brick pavers have been installed on both sides of Exchange Street, Venuti said, as well as the green infrastructure planting areas, with some of the plantings already started. Nardozzi is waiting for Verizon to make final repairs to a damaged fiber-optic line along Castle Street, near the library.
“We expect in less than two weeks that the orange construction fence (in that area) will be removed for better pedestrian access on the east side,” Venuti said. “We are optimistic that loose ends will be wrapped up before a winter shutdown is requested by Nardozzi.”
On Castle Street, curb and street paving is nearly complete on the north side, from the railroad tracks to Main Street, said Venuti, with work continuing on the south side.
“Nardozzi is watching the weather” to determine whether curbing work can continue on the south side of Castle from City Hall to Main, Venuti explained. Concrete, landscape and green infrastructure work will continue on Castle as weather conditions allow, he said.
“Weather is the key factor this time of year, as our concrete pavements and hot-mix asphalt materials must be installed within a specified temperature range,” Venuti explained. “If it is determined that work will not progress any further, the street will be paved flush to the south curb line and new pavement markings will be applied.”
The Downtown Streetscape work must be completed before the second phase — the Routes 5&20 Corridor Reconfiguration — can begin, the DPW director noted.
Michael Mills, director of the Geneva Business Improvement District, said merchants have muddled through the construction project as best they can.
“Downtown Geneva businesses have been resilient and creative during the construction project that, while impressive when done, has provided challenges to the local economy in the short-term,” Mills said. “Merchants and property owners regularly raised their hands and shared concerns about construction impact that we were able to work with the city in addressing quite frequently. This has not been an easy process for any stakeholders involved, but we are optimistic that spring will bring new opportunity for us all.”
Venuti said he understands the effect the project has had on downtown merchants.
“It has been a challenging construction season, but work has progressed, and I want to thank everyone in the community and especially the property owners, businesses and residents within the Business Improvement District for their continued patience,” he said, adding that City Manager Sage Gerling will continue to provide project updates on the instant input app right up to the winter shutdown.
Venuti said that anyone with questions about construction should call his office at (315) 789-3101.