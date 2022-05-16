GENEVA — Don Liberatore got a kick out of a recent post on the Geneva Business Improvement District’s Facebook page congratulating him on retiring.
The lifetime Genevan most definitely has not joined the ranks of the retired. He just thought after working 19 years to keep downtown Geneva as neat and tidy as possible was long enough.
“It was time for some fresh ideas (about how to do the job),” Liberatore said about the many duties associated with the BID maintenance supervisor job, which includes removing litter, emptying trash containers, watering flowers, cleaning up the fall leaves and shoveling sidewalks.
It would be a lot of work for anyone, but consider this: Liberatore is 78 years old.
Before coming to BID nearly two decades ago, he delivered flowers for Don’s Own Flower Shop on Seneca after working 33 years at GW Lisk in Clifton Springs.
His admirers run wide — from the folks he worked for at BID to the merchants and building owners who appreciate his diligence in even the most challenging weather conditions.
“He was meticulous,” observed BID Director Michael Mills, who has known Liberatore two years since taking helm of the agency. “He has high standards. You would not have to correct him.
“I really cannot say enough about him. He didn’t seek credit other than being satisfied with a job well done.”
BID Board President John Brennan said Liberatore made an incalculable contribution to downtown Geneva.
“Myself and everyone I have known have nothing but admiration for him,” Brennan said. “He’s a wonder. He really is.”
Liberatore could be seen at all hours and days performing his many tasks. After all, there’s a lot to cover in the Business Improvement District, which covers 18 1/2 acres of the central business district.
“I’ve seen him there 10 at night after some events,” Brennan marveled.
He pointed to the late nights for tasks such as hanging holiday decorations, but past BID president Dave Linger recalls an early-morning Liberatore story that stood out.
“One of my favorite memories of Don is Christmas day a few years ago,” Linger recalled. “That morning, I went outside our downtown residence around 7:30 a.m. Sure enough, on Christmas Day, there was Don, doing his work. Simply amazing. He was there for downtown and the Geneva community 365 days a year, nonstop.”
Liberatore explained that there was a good reason for his sometimes quirky schedule: It’s hard to get anything done when the day breaks.
“You can’t do what you need to do,” he said. “I did the flowers (watering) at night. You can’t get out in traffic and give the flowers water when it is day. When it’s 6 a.m., all hell breaks loose downtown.”
Linger said he’s proud of the contributions Liberatore made to downtown beautification.
“Don was an amazing asset for the Geneva BID,” Linger said. “In my 15 years on the BID Board we’ve had executive directors come and go, as well as fellow board members. The one thing that remained constant was Don. Whether it was 6 o’clock in the morning or 9 o’clock at night, Don was busy at work.”
Back to his supposed retirement.
Yes, Liberatore officially ended his run with BID in March, but didn’t stay “retired” long. He now works part-time for the city, helping to maintain parks. In the winter, he hopes to assist in maintenance at the Geneva Recreation Complex.
Liberatore, who has been married to Mary Lou for 53 years — they have three daughters and four grandchildren — said he walked away from BID with nothing but gratitude.
“I’ve met a lot of good people out there,” he said.
In particular, he enjoyed conversing with visitors who told him how much they like his city.
The city, in turn, appreciates what Liberatore did for Geneva.
In case you missed it, the city designated May 4 as Don Liberatore Day, an honor bestowed upon him by At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III at council’s May 4 meeting.
A proclamation read in part that “Don Liberatore is a person whose character contained many great qualities including integrity, pride, and loyalty, and he would go out of his way to do the best job he could for the BID and our city.”
Liberatore said he “didn’t feel worthy” of such an honor, but others disagree.
“No one’s irreplaceable,” Mills said, “but he is someone who has left a tremendous legacy.”
The work goes on, Mills noted. Cheagan Wilson and Scott Knittle have joined BID as the maintenance staff, with Mills noting that Liberatore handled the duties by himself for the last few months with BID.