Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and western New York, including the following counties, in central New York, Cayuga. In western New York, Ontario and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 702 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Geneva, Canandaigua, Fair Haven Beach State Park, Newark, Williamson, Marion, Lyons, Palmyra, Clifton Springs, Clyde, Phelps, Sodus, Chimney Bluffs State Park, Gorham, Rose, Huron, Savannah, Manchester, Wolcott and Shortsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&