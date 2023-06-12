SENECA FALLS — Last week’s court decision invalidating the town’s Local Law 3-2016 will be appealed.
Doug Zamelis, the attorney representing Concerned Citizens of Seneca County, Waterloo Container, and property owner Dixie Lemmon, confirmed the news in a statement emailed to the Times.
“My clients respectfully disagree with the court’s decision on all points and they intend to appeal to the Fourth Department Appellate Division,” Zamelis said.
The Appellate Division is a five-judge panel of state Supreme Court justices.
State Supreme Court Justice Dan Doyle of Rochester ruled in favor of Seneca Meadows Inc., the operator of the state’s largest landfill on Route 414, June 8. Doyle said the Town Board that was seated in 2016 violated the State Environmental Quality Review process in not giving the required “hard look” at the adverse environmental impacts of adopting the law. It would have required SMI to close its landfill by Dec. 31, 2025, and banned any new waste-management facilities in the town.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said the town, also a defendant in the suit, will not appeal the decision.
“This decision brings to a close a long, costly litigation for the town of Seneca Falls,” he said. “Moving forward, the future use of the landfill will be determined by the DEC permitting process and through negotiations of a substantially more beneficial host community (benefits) agreement for the people and town of Seneca Falls.”
Kyle Black, district manager for Waste Connections, SMI’s Texas-based parent company, said his employer was “gratified by the ruling.”
“And we hope the decision marks an end of expensive and time-consuming litigation,” Black said. “The decision is more than a victory for Seneca Meadows, but the entire community as well. Seneca Meadows is excited to continue to move forward with the valley infill plan, which will allow us to safely operate for the next 15 years. This will allow us to continue to provide good-paying jobs for local residents, support local charities, and help hold the line on local taxes.”
Current Town Board member Steve Churchill disagreed with Doyle’s decision.
“As a member of the county board for eight years and the Town Board for nearly four years, I have taken part in the completion of many SEQR reviews, and none were done anywhere near as well and by the book as the SEQR review for Local Law 3,” he said. “Judge Doyle’s decision is not only wrong, but it flies in the face of logic. How prohibiting landfill operations within a town could possibly have an adverse impact on the environment is absurd.”
Churchill described it is “sad that people such as Judge Doyle, who do not live in the shadow of a mega-dump and have no choice but to live with the stench, the trucks, and the view of a 300-foot pile of decaying garbage, get to render a decision that impacts our lives and that of our children. This decision only serves the interests of a large industrial corporation and not the people of the Finger Lakes.”
Meanwhile, SMI’s application for a DEC permit to expand its landfill upward in the valley infill area is moving forward. About 500 public comments on the draft Environmental Impact Statement submitted by SMI were received and are being analyzed by state officials. Once that is done, SMI could be asked to amend its draft EIS or be ordered to prepare a final EIS, which would be subject to public hearings.