SENECA FALLS — The Town Board did not take the required “hard look” at the potential environmental consequences of passing Local Law 3-2016, which banned new solid-waste facilities in the town and required the closure of the Seneca Meadows Inc. landfill by Dec. 31, 2025. The board seated at the time also failed to “engage in any reasoned elaboration” in issuing a declaration that the local law would not have any significant negative impacts on the environment.
Those points raised were by SMI lawyers in its legal challenge to the local law. And, in a 22-page ruling issued Thursday, state Supreme Court Justice Dan Doyle of Rochester agreed — thus nullifying the legislation that has faced legal challenges almost since the day it was adopted.
Doyle said a review of proceedings of the Nov. 30, 2016, board meeting that led to the board’s Dec. 6, 2016, adoption of the local law shows trustees did not comply with provisions of the State Environmental Quality Review process, as is required.
“The average citizen would likely believe that any such assessment of the environmental impacts of closing the landfill would be quickly done and believe the obvious result of closing a landfill would be a positive benefit in the community from an environmental perspective,” Doyle wrote. “However, the relevant laws and regulations required the Town Board to take a hard look to determine all possible environmental impacts and an assessment as to reasonably related long-term, short-term, direct, indirect and cumulative impacts. Here, that assessment was not done by the Town Board, as it failed to take a hard look at possible environmental issues from closure of the landfill, such as the environmental impact of where the town of Seneca Falls and the surrounding communities will send their garbage, and, instead, determined, without reasoned elaboration, that the local law would not have any significant adverse environmental impacts.”
The parties involved in the dispute had not responded to requests for comment when the Times went to press Friday.
In his decision, Doyle wrote that the idea for the local law originally was proposed by Doug Zamelis, an attorney representing Waterloo Container, a business adjacent to the landfill, and Concerned Citizens of Seneca County, at the April 5, 2016, board meeting. According to Doyle, Zamelis made a similar appeal for the local law at the May 3 board meeting.
The late Annette Lutz, a board member at the time, introduced such a local law, and a public hearing was scheduled for June 7, 2016. The hearing was rescheduled for Sept. 28. After the hearing, the proposed local law was modified and Lutz introduced the revised local law on Nov. 10, 2016; a public hearing was scheduled for Nov. 30.
Doyle said the record shows 34 people commented for and against the local law. Then-Supervisor Greg Lazzaro said he would not be participating and left the meeting. Town Attorney Patrick Morrell said the local law was subject to SEQR and that review must be in writing, which was not before the board at that time.
Doyle’s account said Lutz immediately informed other board members that she had parts I and II of a short Environmental Assessment Form she gave to the other board members.
“The Town Board concedes, on information and belief, that the EAF was prepare by Lutz and or her counsel and that the other members of the Town Board had not previously discussed or considered the proposed EAF prior to their consideration of it at the Nov. 30, 2016 meeting,” Doyle said.
In the ruling, it’s indicated that Zamelis was the original drafter of Local Law 3-2016, at Lutz’s request, and also prepared a proposed draft SEQR/EAF and a proposed negative declaration “with the understanding that the Town Board has the ability to modify same.” Doyle said Lutz then read parts I and II of the EAF, noting that all 11 questions were answered “no.” She then made a motion to adopt the EAF, which was seconded.
“Thereafter, it appears there was confusion among the board members on how to proceed,” Doyle wrote. “Mr. Morrell advised board members that what you are being asked is whether or not the action will have a significant adverse impact on the environment, based upon the action of the Town Board, and if the board adopts Parts I and II of the EAF, it is determining there are no significant adverse environmental impacts should the local law be adopted.”
Morrell also said the board should designate itself as lead agency under SEQR by separate resolution. Lutz said the EAF stated there were no environmental impact and an environmental attorney was present to clarify any questions.
No board member asked any questions, and there was no further discussion. Board member Mary Sarratori read the EAF documents to herself, followed by a 3-1 vote to adopt it. The board then passed a motion declaring itself lead agency.
Lutz followed by providing board members with a negative declaration, which she read. Sarratori took time to read it, and there was no discussion before the board voted 3-1 to adopt the negative declaration.
On Dec. 6, the board voted 4-1 to adopt the local law.
SMI also raised an issue about Lutz, who died in 2019, and her affiliation with Waterloo Container, which is owned by her husband, Bill; the Lutzes are longtime opponents of the landfill. Doyle rejected those issues.
“Here, after a review of the Town Board meeting minutes, the video record of the proceedings, and the undisputed factual submissions, the court concludes that there was neither a hard look at the relevant areas of environmental concern nor a reasoned elaboration for the Town Board’s decision to adopt the EAF and issue the negative declaration,” Doyle wrote.
He also said it is not clear that the Town Board, as lead agency, considered whether the local law was classified properly as a type I (unlisted) action under SEQR. A type I action would require a full EAF.
“At a minimum, a hard look as to the areas of possible environmental concerns and a reasoned elaboration of the basis to issue a negative declaration require more than what occurred here,” Doyle said. “The board must have conducted an investigation and reasonably exercised its discretion as to make a reasoned elaboration as to the effect of a proposed action on a particular environmental concern.”
Doyle said significant to his decision is the fact that the EAF and negative declaration were not prepared by the board or its staff, and those documents were not reviewed by the board prior to the Nov. 10, 2016, meeting. He said he concludes that the EAF and negative declaration were prepared by Lutz’s attorney, other board members were not aware she would be introducing those documents at the Nov. 10, 2016, meeting, and they had no prior knowledge of their contents.
Doyle said the record establishes that the board failed to analyze the identified relevant areas of environmental concern thoroughly to determine if the action may have a significant adverse impact on the environment, as required. He also said the EAF is also deficient and lacks a requires narrative.