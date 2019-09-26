URBANA — It’s impossible to imagine the Finger Lakes wine region being what it is today without Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery.
Thanks to its founder, there is no reason to imagine such a scenario.
A pioneer to the area, Dr. Konstantin Frank was inspirational and motivated in beating the odds and proving that this land could produce some of the best wines in the world. After well over a half-century, this original Finger Lakes winery — a still family-owned and run operation — has proven just that.
The latest in a long line of accolades: Dr. Frank has made the Top 100 Wineries in the World list crafted by Wine & Spirits Magazine. Dr. Frank is the only Finger Lakes winery to be honored in 2019, and it is their second appearance on the list in four years.
“We are honored to be in the Top 100 wineries in the world for a second time in 2019,” third-generation owner and current President Fred Frank said at an event held Tuesday to commemorate the occasion. “This is a true testament to our dedicated vineyard and winery team who are committed to the highest uncompromising quality of our fruit.”
Over 16,000 wines were tasted in the culmination of being a member of this list. The strategy to whittling down the best wineries has now incorporated specific regions, varietals, and their weather patterns as more focused categories in their decision process.
“We took a different approach to our tasting this year by focusing on specific regions and delving deeper into them,” said Joshua Greene, editor of Wine & Spirits Magazine. “Our concentrated tastings led to fiercer competition among the great wines of the world to earn a spot in our Top 100.”
The winery formally announced the honor in a press release issued last weekend.
“I like to think Konstantin would be proud to see how far we’ve come in the last 60 years,” said Meaghan Frank, the vice president and fourth-generation owner of the Steuben County winery. “Our goal is to keep moving forward. That means embracing new technology and equipment, continuing to develop estate vineyards, and investing in the people that make our winery so special.”