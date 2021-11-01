LYONS — Dr. Kevin Wolfer is convinced that dogs know how to smile.
“Especially when they pull back their lips,” the experienced veterinarian confirmed. “Sometimes people might think they are snarling, but you have to check out behavioral things: their attitude, how they carry their mouth and ears. Yes, I do believe they smile.”
After 42 years of treating grinning dogs (and purring cats) at the Lyons Veterinary Clinic, Wolfer retired Saturday. The 67-year-old has been working three days a week for the past year or so and decided this would be a good time to hang up his stethoscope.
His veterinary partner, Dr. Bob Hamilton, said Wolfer’s compassion and kindness and, well, doggedness in helping even the sickest animals recover had made for a thriving practice.
“I’m not that good at communication. I would rather talk with the dogs and cats,” Hamilton said. “Kevin has good communication with people and animals. We were a good pair.”
Wolfer grew up on farms in Fillmore and Silver Springs in southwestern New York. Always having a love for animals, he said he rode along with local veterinarians on farm calls. He attended Cornell University, where he studied biology and made some friends who were in the vet school there. He thought it would be a good fit for him as well.
After graduation, Wolfer started at a practice in Ballston Spa in Saratoga County in 1979. Ten years later, wanting to be closer to family, he and his wife, Lorraine, and their two small children moved to Lyons, where Drs. Kent Marshall and Hamilton had an opening in their practice.
“It turned out to be a good place,” Wolfer said, noting that he and Hamilton knew each other from Cornell, which made the relocation even easier.
Initially, Wolfer spent a little more than half his time treating large animals at area farms, and the other half, domestic pets. John Sorbello, who now lives in Manchester, said Wolfer was invaluable to him for both.
“He saved my dog’s life years ago when she got attacked,” said Sorbello, who at one time owned a dairy farm in Clyde. “I remember when Lyons still came out on farm calls. Kevin had the perfect demeanor for that type of work. We always said he had a good cow-side manner. Plus, he had the physical strength sometimes necessary when dealing with a 1,500-pound Holstein.”
The practice stopped making those calls around 2005, when they were short a vet and Wolfer said area farms declined. They became further spread out, and he was finding he was spending half his time driving. Besides, he was becoming a favorite for patrons at the office itself.
“He always went above and beyond what was expected,” said Keith Wagner of Wolcott, who recalled Wolfer treating his English bulldog. “When my Daisy was in the vet’s, he brought some of his Thanksgiving dinner leftovers for her to eat because she wouldn’t eat what they had at the office.”
Paula Arnitz of Clyde said Wolfer helped her when her dog, Rose, suffered an injury while chasing a cat.
“She did something to both back legs and could hardly get up,” Arnitz said. “He was so gentle with Rose and got her back to moving quite fast again. He knew I was a mess over this and reassured me it would be OK. He said, ‘We’ll take baby steps to get her healthy again.’ “
Demi Mariah Remmington of Clyde said Wolfer comforted her when she had to say goodbye to her beloved, ailing dachshund. “He convinced me I was doing the right thing,” she said.
Wolfer said he has a hard time picking out a favorite episode or a particularly memorable occurrence because he has enjoyed so much over the years. He did mention that vets often share stories about the odd things they have removed from dog’s stomachs; he said there is actually a competition called “Your dog swallowed WHAT?”
“Carpeting, Gorilla Glue, a variety of underwear. There’s been all kinds of things that have shown up on our X-rays,” he said.
He said the most satisfying times for him have been when he’s been able to help animals recover after tragic events, like car accidents.
Thankfully, the practice is seeing less of them, he noted. People are taking better care of their pets, not letting them run loose and unsupervised. Although most people have always thought of their pets as members of the family, Wolfer said in recent years the connection between animals and their humans is growing closer and more cherished.
And, because of that, the practice is doing much more diagnostic work that it used to, in addition to routine pet wellness visits. Vet medicine is becoming more like human medicine; people want the best care they can get for their furry best friends and are willing to pay for it, Wolfer said.
Besides Hamilton and Wolfer, there are three other vets in the practice: Connie Kellog, Jen Putress, and Charolotte Willardson. Hamilton said they will be looking for a part-time vet to replace Wolfer.
Kim King, a client service representative at the practice, has worked with Wolfer for 21 years.
“First and foremost, I want to say it has always been a pleasure,” King said. “I have learned a lot from Kevin over the years., and he always goes the extra mile. He has a good sense of humor. He’s passionate and kind-hearted, and reliable. He is one of a kind, and he will be missed.”
Another factor influencing Wolfer’s decision to retire was that the practice was sold a few years ago to a company in Rochester. Younger vets do not want to concentrate so much on the business side as much as they do on animal care. While the only difference that clients really saw was that vets no longer came in after hours for emergencies (they referred injured and sick animals to emergency clinics in Rochester and Syracuse), Wolfer looked at it as a sign of change in the industry.
“Even my son’s practice in Liverpool has gone the same way,” Wolfer said.
Nicholas Wolfer followed his father into the veterinary profession. Wolfer’s daughter, Katie Briggs, is a speech-language pathologist at Clyde-Savannah. She and her husband, a teacher and coach in Red Creek, and their three children live down the hill from Wolfer’s Lyons home.
Lorraine Wolfer, Kevin’s wife, is a retired educator. Both are active in their church, the First Presbyterian Church of Lyons, where Kevin has held many board positions and sings in the choir. The Rev. Cynthia Huling Hummel, the church’s former pastor and occasional visiting minister, had held many children’s programs, even convincing Wolfer to bring a lamb to church and dress up as a shepherd.
Wolfer won’t be treating animals anymore, but his love for them has not diminished. One of the first things he said he will likely do now is get a new puppy.
“Our dog passed away, and we weren’t going to get another because we were going to travel,” he said, adding that their thinking changed due to Covid. “We do have a cat, but it is hard being in the house without a dog.”
Especially one that smiles.