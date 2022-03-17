PENN YAN — A draft of the Nine Element Watershed Management Plan being devised for Seneca and Keuka lakes will be available to the public later his month.
It will be posted for viewing at https://senecawatershedio.wordpress.com/9e/. The plan will be subject to a public presentation at 6 p.m. April 25 in the Yates County Office Building.
The Seneca-Keuka Watershed Partnership wants to have the final plan approved by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Department of State in time for this year’s round of grant funding. That would allow municipalities and organizations to seek funds for projects to improve the watershed’s water quality.
The draft and final plans would include best practices for working landscapes such as timberlands, croplands, grazing lands, wastewater management, hydrologic resilience or movement of water, invasive species management, and local laws.
The 9E Plan’s vision statement says that it “will lead to improvements in water quality that will restore natural ecosystems and protect human health, thereby maximizing the economic, social and cultural value of these threatened resources. The means for achieving this will ensure preservation and enhancement of the agricultural vitality of the region as well as other highly valued natural resources that together define the character of the landscape and community.”
Seneca Lake Watershed Steward Ian Smith said because there are several sub-watersheds involved, the plan will include strategies and tools that can be tailored to address localized conditions and needs. Smith said continuous input from the public will be crucial.
“It’s not a process with an end date,” Smith noted.
Keuka Lake Watershed Manager Colby Peterson said the plan addresses watershed-wide actions that have strong public support. He listed them as slowing the movement of water, upgrades to wastewater treatment plants, preservation and conservation efforts, and erosion reduction.
The final plan will help municipalities within the watershed as they work to write or update comprehensive plans and associated zoning regulations. Smith said 23% of all watershed municipalities do not have any zoning regulations that would include requirements for development on steep slopes, construction and inspection of private septic systems, and more.
The watershed includes 712 square miles in five counties. The two lakes, which are connected by the Keuka Outlet, contain more than 50% of the water in the 11 Finger Lakes.
The creation of a 9E Plan is funded by the state Department of State under Title 11 of the Environmental Protection Fund, with additional funding coming from local organizations and municipalities.
For more information, contact Smith at (315) 781-4550 or ismith@hws.edu, or Peterson at (315) 536-5188 or colby@ycsoilwater.com.