WATERLOO — Agriculture is a mainstay of Seneca County’s economy. It covers nearly 119,000 acres, about 57% of the county’s 330 square miles of land.
The county has 516 identified farms, generating $90.8 million in sales a year, a figure that increased by 47%, when adjusted for inflation, between 2002-17.
With that background, the Seneca County Agricultural Enhancement Board and its steering committee have completed the draft of a countywide plan designed to enhance agriculture in the county.
For the past year, the AEB, assisted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County, the county Planning Department, the county Soil and Water Conservation District staff, and consultants, has conducted research, mapping, interviews, focus groups and a farmer survey to solicit feedback on challenges and opportunities to support the county’s agricultural businesses. The plan evaluates the current condition of farming in the county, identifies long-range goals to improve the agricultural industry, and offers specific projects and actions that can be taken to improve and enhance agriculture.
“The study found that although agriculture in the county remains strong, some challenges exist and they are identified and addressed in the plan,” CCE of Seneca County representative Judy Wright said. “The draft plan establishes a vision for Seneca County agriculture as an industry that will continue to play a critical role as the predominant economic driver and land use contributing to Seneca County’s rural character and quality of life. The agricultural enhancement toolbox included in the plan contains more than 40 different strategies that can be implemented to preserve and enhance the county’s agriculture, with a focus on ag-economic development strategies.”
Written comments on the plan can be submitted to Wright at CCE of Seneca County, 308 Main Street Shop Centre, Waterloo, NY 13165.
The public is invited to review the draft plan and attend one of two public presentations to learn more. The first presentation will be 7 p.m. Jan. 12 in the lecture hall at the county Health and Senior Services Building, the former BonaDent Dental Laboratories facility. The second will be 7 p.m. Jan. 18 in the South Seneca Middle School auditorium in Ovid.
Because of increasing Covid-19 infection rates, CCE of Seneca County is asking that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
The Jan. 12 presentation also will be available via Zoom. It will be recorded and posted for future viewing. Those interested in the Zoom meeting should contact Wright at jlw24@cornell.edu or (315) 539-9251, ext. 109, by noon Jan. 12 to register and receive the Zoom link.
The draft plan and its maps can be downloaded at www.seneacountycce.org or www.co.seneca.ny.us.