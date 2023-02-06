LYONS — As a member of the LGBTQ community, Dean DeSain didn’t always feel comfortable growing up in the small town of Lyons. In fact, he spent many years in Los Angeles before returning to his hometown, where he now runs a popular restaurant, Papito’s Burritos, which marked its first year in downtown recently.
In his 14 years in LA, he worked in the restaurant industry, but also continued doing something he began in his teens: drag shows.
“I started performing when I was 16,” he said while sitting in his restaurant at the corner of Canal and William streets last week. “It was just something about the lights and the stage.”
Drag shows are not DeSain’s full-time occupation these days. His restaurant, which he operates with his mother, Toni Lese, is his vocation.
However, the stage is still a draw for DeSain, where he and other female impersonators go through more than an hour of preparation to take on the personas of the stars or, perhaps, their own unique interpretations.
Part of the mainstream
Drag shows may have been more of an underground thing a couple of decades ago, but they are now part of mainstream culture, thanks to stars such as RuPaul and his popular “Drag Race” show.
However, as the Washington Post reported last year, protests — and threats of violence — against what organizers describe as family-friendly events have increased. There are claims that drag queens are “grooming” children toward what they believe is a sinful lifestyle. The Post said Republican lawmakers in some states are proposing legislation that would bar those under 18 from attending drag shows.
This debate played out locally Jan. 15, in front of the historic Ohmann Theater on William Street in downtown Lyons. That night, 450 watched a drag show produced by DeSain, who was also a performer.
Out front, with a microphone and loudspeaker, was the Rev. Jacob Marchitell, the full-time pastor of Christ Community Church in Clyde and an organization called The Uttermost Earth Ministries Finger Lakes Region-NY.
In videos he produced — some he shared on OneLyons, a community Facebook page — Marchitell engaged with people entering the Ohmann, as well as uttering Bible passages. He asked those entering to repent, saying all of us “must give an account of our lives” when we die.
“We’re here out of love,” Marchitell told patrons.
While many ignored him, others told him he should stop what they interpreted as harassment. Some suggested he should be positioned elsewhere.
A Wayne County sheriff’s deputy outside the Ohmann assured Marchitell he had the constitutional right to assemble on the public sidewalk, but if he entered the theater and caused trouble, she would arrest him for disorderly conduct.
Marchitell, who apparently was given a ticket to the show, stayed outside.
In one of the videos he shared with the Finger Lakes Times, he suggested drag shows serve the purpose of grooming young people into a lifestyle he considers sinful, including homosexuality.
Marchitell told the Times that “having lived in this area my entire life, and concerned with the future culture that has the potential to be created here, I started a ministry focused on street preaching and evangelism: The Uttermost Earth. It was in this capacity that I sought to reach out to my neighbors that day.”
‘I got a lot of flak’
Joanne Greco of Lyons was one of those who engaged with Marchitell. A friend of DeSain and DeSain’s mother, she helped sell tickets for the show.
“I got a lot of flak over it,” said Greco, who operates the longtime business Greco Jewelers on Canal Street and is a former town and village board member.
She said the show was nothing to be concerned about. Her whole family, including a 15-year-old niece, attended.
She and theater owner Bob Ohmann said the event helped fill local restaurants, including the recently reopened Trom’s (formerly Trombino’s) on Pearl Street.
“It drew a lot of people from Lyons back together,” she said. “Dean and his mother are a part of this community. I’ve supported him his whole life. He does a lot for our community.”
As for the show, Greco described it with words like “wonderful” and “very professional.”
Another who came away impressed was Ohmann, who admits he was skeptical about hosting the event at his theater, where he generally presents family-friendly movies.
“(DeSain) came to me,” he said. “I didn’t know what to expect.”
Ohmann said yes, despite his misgivings, emphasizing that he sees the theater as not just an entertainment venue but a community gathering space.
“We’ve had all kinds of things, anti-abortion and other religious gatherings,” he said. “I’ve never shied away from anything, and I won’t discriminate.”
However, after seeing the show, he’s convinced there was nothing to be worried about.
“I was really impressed with the number of people that came,” he said, adding it was among the most successful shows in his lifetime. “It was mostly female, and the pageantry was amazing. Everything was first class, including the lighting. It was remarkable. It was a pleasant experience. I really did like watching how excited the ladies were.”
No alcohol was served, although Ohmann figures some had consumed a couple of drinks while dining at Lyons restaurants.
As for the protest, Greco and Ohmann said it didn’t affect the performers or the guests.
“(Marchitell) was over his skis on this,” Ohmann said.
DeSain emphasized that this was a “PG” event.
“If you’re a parent and you want to bring your kid, we’re not stopping you,” he said.
Not the first show
DeSain pointed out that this is not the first drag show in Lyons. He hosted some 14 or 15 years ago, including at the VFW on Route 14. There were some protesters on the road for the event, he recalled.
DeSain noted that men dressing in drag is hardly new.
“Drag goes all the way back to Shakespeare,” he said.
Indeed, women were not allowed to act on stage until the 1600s.
On stage at the Ohmann, attendees saw the six performers deliver a “Moulin Rouge” opening, while DeSain did Cher and Adele, among many performances by the others — all of whom are friends of DeSain.
As for the protests, DeSain doesn’t feel the need to comment, but added that he saw Marchitell out front.
“I said hello,” he said. “I’m not interested in negativity. I’m too old for negativity.”
DeSain said the performers told him they had a great time coming out to Lyons. So did DeSain.
“I’m not doing drag for the money,” he said. “I’m doing it for the fun of it.”
DeSain said he’s “overwhelmed with joy” about how the show was received and plans to do another in May.
Marchitell did not respond as of Friday afternoon on whether he would be outside the theater for the next performance. However, he thinks a community conversation is needed.
“I am more than willing to sit down in person with yourself and the parties responsible for organizing the event, with a third-party moderator and perhaps members of the Lyons Town Board, so we as a community can better understand all sides of the issue,” he said. “We could even have such an event open to the public, have a question-and-answer session, and really discuss what kind of culture we are creating in our cozy little corner of the Finger Lakes.”