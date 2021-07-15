DRESDEN — A large number of the village’s trees were uprooted or damaged by heavy winds and rain that hit this village of 307 residents Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Mayor Bill Hall said one tree came within an inch or so from hitting a camper trailer in his yard.
“We lost a lot of trees, both on private and public land, but luckily no one got hurt and property damage to homes was minimal,” Hall said Wednesday. “We lost power around 6 a.m., and I had to close streets to all traffic because so many trees and branches were blocking the streets.
“The storm seemed to focus just on the village, coming from southwest to northeast. We’re waiting for the National Weather Service to tell us how they classify what happened.”
Hall said cleanup efforts began immediately after the storm departed. Village crews were assisted by the town of Torrey and Milo highway departments and New York State Electric & Gas in removing downed trees and branches and restoring power. The debris was placed in a pile at Main and Seneca streets until a decision is made on what to do with it.
“We seemed to be the epicenter of this storm in our area,” Hall described. “We’ve reopened the streets, but lost a lot of maple trees. We were devastated. Some of these trees were 150-200 years old.”
A storage building near the village water plant, near Route 54, was damaged by a falling tree. He said two or three homes suffered minor damage, along with several vehicles.
“This is the first time this has happened since I’ve been mayor,” Hall said. “I’m told we had something similar in 1977 or 1978.”