DRESDEN — The only Yates County community that will have village elections this year is Dresden.
Incumbent Mayor Bill Hall is running for re-election as is incumbent Trustee Bret Siegrist. They are unopposed for two-year terms.
Voting is from noon-9 p.m. March 16 at the Dresden Fire Department, 3 Firehouse Ave.
There are no village elections in Penn Yan, Dundee, or Rushville.
In Ontario County, two incumbent trustees — Bryan Gray and James Keyes — are running unopposed for four-year terms on the Clifton Springs Village Board.
The position of village justice is also up for election, but village Clerk Lori Reals said no one has filed a petition to run for the office. It is also a four-year term.
Voting is from noon-9 p.m. March 16 at the Clifton Springs firehouse, 39 Kendall St.
There are no elections in the village of Phelps.