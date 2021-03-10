DRESDEN — The only Yates County community that will have village elections this year is Dresden.

Incumbent Mayor Bill Hall is running for re-election as is incumbent Trustee Bret Siegrist. They are unopposed for two-year terms.

Voting is from noon-9 p.m. March 16 at the Dresden Fire Department, 3 Firehouse Ave.

There are no village elections in Penn Yan, Dundee, or Rushville.

In Ontario County, two incumbent trustees — Bryan Gray and James Keyes — are running unopposed for four-year terms on the Clifton Springs Village Board.

The position of village justice is also up for election, but village Clerk Lori Reals said no one has filed a petition to run for the office. It is also a four-year term.

Voting is from noon-9 p.m. March 16 at the Clifton Springs firehouse, 39 Kendall St.

There are no elections in the village of Phelps.

