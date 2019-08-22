PENN YAN — Two of Bill Foster’s passions are history and architecture, so he was elated when he learned $1.5 million in downtown revitalization funds are being allocated for the Knapp Hotel building.
“I’ve waited for this kind of opportunity for a long time,” said Foster, who has owned the 200-year-old building on the corner of Main and Water streets since 2015. “I want this to be an amazing transformation ... and bring this building’s history back.”
Now that the hoopla has died down in this Yates County village following an appearance by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this month — she was there to announce which projects were getting the $10 million in state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds — the attention has now turned to when the money will be coming and how it will be used.
Steve Griffin, the county’s economic developer, said several state agencies, depending on whether the project is private or public, will oversee the grant process and send out award letters. That typically takes 4-6 weeks.
Engineers and architects will be brought in for most projects. Griffin said there could be tangible work seen by next year.
“I’m optimistic the projects will move along pretty quickly, maybe not this fall or winter, but next spring,” he said.
The second-largest award, at $1.4 million, is for the Struble’s Arcade building on the corner of Main Street and Maiden Lane. It was the longtime home of Landmark Wine & Spirits; it is now Hoban’s Spirits, as Teresa Hoban bought the building last December.
Griffin has referred to Struble’s Arcade and the Knapp building as the “bookends of downtown Penn Yan.” The buildings both date to the 1860s.
“It’s come quite a distance since I took over the building,” said Hoban, noting Sabrina’s Bake Shoppe, which Hoban does not own, is in the building, along with Hoban’s chiropractic practice and office space. “We did a total remodel. For a 150-year-old building, it’s in pretty good shape.”
Hoban said future plans for the building could include a wine bar and restaurant, yoga studio, and a barbershop. It could also include a common area for the public on the main floor, while the top floors will be remodeled for several apartments with a lift (small elevator).
“Some of the DRI money can be used for the facade, to make it shiny and new again,” Hoban said. “We also hope to totally revamp the entrance. We have a really wide canvas to work from.”
Foster, who grew up in Canandaigua and is the owner of Capital Properties in Rochester, bought the Knapp Hotel building from local Realtor Floyd “Bucky” Lane and some of his partners. Foster has plenty of experience in property management and large properties, and put some money into the building after an exterior wall buckled several years ago.
Today, the building — in its heyday, it was a 132-room hotel — has three businesses downstairs and about 15 apartments on the top floors. Those floors will be renovated into about 10 apartments, and Foster said more than 2,000 square feet of vacant space on the ground floor may be leased for a restaurant in the future.
“History and architecture have been my passions, even as a little kid,” he said. “I’m excited about the future of this building.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.