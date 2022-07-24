GENEVA — The second annual Drink Like a Girl 5K Run/1K Beer Walk and Lake Fest returns to Lakefront Park July 30.
Organizer Kelly Guilfoyle said the event is a celebration of women’s empowerment and craft beer. Some proceeds will go to the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls.
“Drink Like a Girl strives to uplift and celebrate women’s achievements from all walks of life while giving light to women being the first brewmasters over 4,000 years ago,” she said, adding that both men and women are encouraged to participate. “We are excited to see what the 2022 events bring us and expect a great turnout. We hope hotels fill up and participants spend time enjoying our beautiful city of Geneva on event day and the following.”
The festival runs from 1:30-8:30 p.m., with music by a female-led band, food trucks, merchant vendors, a DJ at night, and beer by the pint and wine. Also featured are beer tastings featuring many area brewers.
The 5K starts at 2 p.m. at a spot between the Finger Lakes Welcome Center and 41 Lakefront Hotel and heads along Seneca Lake. At 3 p.m., it’s the 1K Beer Walk, with four craft beer stops along the route. Runners and walkers can choose the 5K, 1K or both, Guilfoyle said, or they can just attend the Lake Fest to sample brews.
The brewery tasting is not included in the 5K or 1K ticket price, she noted.
Admission-only tickets are $20.
For all pricing and additional information, go to drinklikeagirl5k.com.
Awards will be presented, and Guilfoyle noted that speakers include Celeste Beatty, the first Black woman to own a brewery in the United States, and Hobart and William Smith President Joyce Jacobsen, the first female to lead the Colleges.
Additionally, local act Smoothy Groovy, a woman-led band, will perform from 2:30-5:30 p.m., with a DJ before and after.
Guilfoyle noted that costumes are encouraged.
A pre-event packet pickup is set for 5-8 p.m. July 29 at Big aLICe Brewing. Event-day packet pickup time is 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the event site.
Parking is available in the grassy area by the city’s boat launch near the Welcome Center. Additional parking is available within 2-5 blocks of the event, Guilfoyle said.