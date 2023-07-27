GENEVA — The fourth annual Drink Like a Girl Lake Fest, which includes a 5K run and walk, takes place Saturday, July 29 at Lakefront Park on Seneca Lake.
“When Drink Like a Girl was founded in 2019, I had a collective purpose in mind: To create festivals honoring women and craft beer while advocating for inclusion and diversity in the craft beer community,” founder Kelly Guilfoyle said. “Today, Drink Like a Girl stands as New York state’s first and longest-running women and craft beer festival, as well as the only festival of its kind in the USA.”
The Drink Like a Girl Lake Fest runs from 1:30-9 p.m. At 2 p.m. is the optional 5K Run/Walk along the lakeshore, followed by a 1K Beer Walk with four craft beer stops on the various piers of Seneca Lake at 3 p.m. The 30-plus Brewery Tasting VIP entrance starts at 4:30 p.m., and the GA Brewery Tasting entry starts at 5:30 p.m.
The festival offers live music by female artists, food trucks, merchant vendors, cornhole, games, a 5K yoga cool-down, wine samples, a DJ at night, and more. Beer by the pint and wine by the glass will be offered all day at the DLG beer tent. There will be special guest speakers throughout the day, and awards will be given to the top 5K participants, along with other awards.
The People’s Beer Choice Award will be presented to the brewery with the most votes given by the participants of the 30-plus Brewery Tasting.
Free admission begins at 6:30 p.m. and runs until close, with tastings not included.
A portion of the ticket proceeds and all direct donations will go to the Young Women’s College Prep Foundation.
“Drink Like a Girl is only here today because of the collective support of our strong female followers as well as the 21st-century chivalry displayed by our male allies,” Guilfoyle said.
For more information on the festival and run/walk, go to drinklikeagirl5k.com/event-details.