GENEVA — The driver who police said caused a crash Monday evening in the town that injured 10 people faces a criminal charge.
Patrick Babb, 24, of Glass Factory Bay, was charged by the Ontario County sheriff’s office with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and failure to yield while making a left turn. The latter charge is a traffic infraction.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Babb, who was driving south on Route 14 at approximately 7:20 p.m., turned into the path of a northbound car driven by Corey Bray, 31, of Lyons. Babb was turning onto Glass Factory Bay Road.
Both vehicles hit eight pedestrians who were at the intersection of Route 14 and Glass Factory Bay Road. The pedestrians were not named by police.
“The pedestrians were renting a lake house and taking a walk,” Henderson said. “They were waiting to cross Route 14 when the accident happened.”
The incident prompted a large emergency response including sheriff’s deputies, state police and firefighters from the White Springs and West Lake Road departments. Also responding were Gorham Ambulance, North Seneca Ambulance and Finger Lakes Ambulance.
While Henderson said none of the injuries were life threatening, a pregnant woman was flown by LifeNet to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester as a precaution. The other pedestrians were taken by ambulance to Strong, Geneva General Hospital or Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
Babb and Bray were taken by ambulance to a hospital. Their vehicles were towed from the scene.