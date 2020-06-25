CANANDAIGUA — A local farmer who hit and killed a bicyclist with his pickup truck earlier this month has been charged with a traffic infraction.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said James M. Miller, 70, of Woolhouse Road, was charged Tuesday with failure to use due care to avoid colliding with a bicyclist. The charge follows an investigation into the June 11 crash on Woolhouse Road that killed Aaron Colletti, 44, of Goodale Road, Canandaigua, a lieutenant with the Rochester Police Department.
Miller will answer the charge in Town Court.
Colletti and his 17-year-old son were riding bikes shortly after 8 p.m. in the Cheshire area when he was hit from behind by the front right corner of Miller’s truck. Colletti, a 21-year veteran of the Rochester PD, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Colletti’s son was knocked off his bike. He suffered minor injuries.
Henderson said drug and/or alcohol use by Miller were not factors in the crash, Miller was not speeding or using a cell phone, and Colletti was not using a cell phone. Henderson said while Miller did take some action to avoid hitting the bike, he did not provide adequate room as he tried to pass.
Henderson reminds motorists they must share the road with bicyclists and pedestrians. He urges drivers to use extra caution when approaching and passing them, and that includes slowing down and providing plenty of room.