FAYETTE — A Seneca Falls man faces felony charges over a crash that seriously injured himself and a passenger.
Nicholas M. Roof, 29, was charged Tuesday by state police with several counts of vehicular assault. The most serious charge, first-degree aggravated vehicular assault, is a class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
The charges stem from an April 16 one-car crash on West River Road in Fayette. The crash happened about 10 p.m. when Roof’s vehicle went off the road and hit an embankment.
Roof and a passenger, 32-year-old Aden Blevins of Seneca Falls, were ejected. They were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where blood was drawn from Roof for a toxicology test.
Roof was charged at the state police barracks in Waterloo and taken to the county jail for arraignment.
In addition to the assault charges, Roof was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. Police said Roof’s blood-alcohol level was at least 0.18 percent.