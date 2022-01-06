ITALY — The man who died in a fiery crash during the early-morning hours of New Year’s Day was identified through dental records Thursday.
In a news release, Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said the deceased is Luke Gudinas Jr., 33, of Dunn Road, near Branchport. The cause of death is pending, as officials await toxicology results.
Dunn, who was alone in his vehicle, was driving on Italy Valley Road at approximately 3 a.m. when his vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree. The vehicle caught fire and was engulfed in flames by the times the Naples Fire Department responded to extinguish it.
Spike said the body was burned beyond recognition, and other identifying information on the vehicle and contents also were destroyed. However, Spike said Gudinas had been reported missing by his family since the collision.
The crash happened near the Yates/Ontario county line.
The body was taken to the Monroe County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification through dental records.