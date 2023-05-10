PHELPS — The driver of a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning was arrested for allegedly having a forged immigration document.
Leodan Vargas, 28, of Syracuse, was charged Wednesday by the Ontario County sheriff’s office with a felony count of criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Martin said Vargas was driving west on Cross Road when he pulled into the intersection of County Road 6 and into the path of a northbound tractor-trailer driven by Matthew Purdy, 35, of Clyde. The truck hit the car on the driver’s side, and at least one person was extricated by firefighters and police.
The crash happened near the Oaks Corners Fire Department.
Vargas and two passengers from Syracuse, Miguel Cruz, 30, and Ernesto Guellen-Farias, 27, were airlifted by medical helicopters to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Police said their injuries were not considered life-threatening; they were released from the hospital later in the day.
Martin said police do not know why the men were in the area. There were tools in the vehicle, police noted, so the men could have been going to work somewhere.
Martin added that Vargas may be in the country illegally, as he was in possession of a visa identification card in someone else’s name.
“He may have overstayed his own visa,” Martin said, noting that sheriff’s investigators have contacted federal immigration officials.
Vargas was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment and released Wednesday morning with an appearance ticket for Phelps Town Court. The forgery charge does not qualify for bail.
Martin added that Cruz and Guellen-Farias possessed valid documents to be in the U.S. legally.
Police said Purdy was unable to avoid the collision. He refused medical treatment at the scene.
“These guys are very lucky the accident wasn’t worse than it was,” Martin said of the men in the passenger vehicle. “The truck driver was paying attention and was able to swerve enough to avoid a worse collision.”