SODUS — When North Rose-Wolcott school bus driver Dan Davis had to wait with his young Head Start students for other riders, he would often tell them stories to pass the time.
That penchant for storytelling led to Davis penning his own children’s book, which he had published last fall. Now, copies of that 16-page book are in the school and community libraries, bringing his talent to a wider audience.
Davis, 62, also occasionally drives tractor-trailers on the weekend, which in addition to being around the children gives him plenty of time on the road for thinking. That’s how the story “The Flight of Oscar” originated.
“It popped into my head, so I figured let’s see where it goes,” Davis said of the children’s story, which he wrote on a computer over several days. “I just put it in the filing cabinet and was done with it.”
However, he had mentioned his tale of a mouse who wanted to fly to his sister, Penny Davis of Newark. She suggested he show it to family friend (and writer) Margaret Lash of Phelps — and Lash strongly encouraged him to publish it.
Davis, who enlisted the publishing company AuthorHouse to do so, dedicated the book to Lash.
“The Flight of Oscar” details Oscar the mouse’s deep desire to fly and his friendship with Bernie the Bird, who helps him realize his dream and becomes a dependable friend in the process.
From his experience telling stories to youngsters on his bus, Davis has come to believe those tales should include three elements: Make the listener laugh, teach new information, and embody the power of love and friendship.
His oral storytelling gravitated toward classics like the “Three Little Pigs” and “Little Red Riding Hood,” but Davis said made sure to put his own spin on them to include those three elements. One day, his bus monitor suggested he write a book. Perhaps that was the seed that grew into “The Flight of Oscar” and the fact Davis said he’s now taken his storytelling prowess “outside of the school bus, if you will.”
Oscar wears plaid shirts like Davis and took “a leap of faith” to try flying (made possible first by failure but then a plan to construct a homemade hang glider). Davis is happy he took his own jump thanks to a friend’s nudging to publish his story; he’s living proof his message works.
“Sometimes encouragement from a friend, family member, etc., will help you take that leap of faith that will benefit you in the end,” he said.
Davis, who has been a school bus driver for 10 years and carries a gentle demeanor perfect for the job, shared his book with North Rose-Wolcott elementary students during an assembly last month, where he said it was well received despite his initial trepidation.
“I was nervous as all get out and had a bunch of butterflies,” he said, “but everybody seemed to like it. In fact, everybody who has seen the book I know has liked it.”
Davis has already conceptualized a sequel to Oscar and Bernie’s adventures in his head and also is working on something entirely different — an adult sci-fi novel he’s titled “The Harvest at Sunset.” He said the premise of that book is a phenomenon that exists in a Nebraska farming community that destroys property and lives.
He jokes that his high school English teacher — Davis graduated from Sodus High School in 1979 — would never believe he now enjoys writing, but Davis does just that, both for the creative process as well as its results.
“I want a little something that outlasts you, something for beyond when you’re gone,” he said.