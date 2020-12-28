GENEVA — Decades ago, hundreds of oil and gas wells were drilled in upstate, including Ontario, Wayne, Seneca and Yates counties.
Virtually all of them — drilled before regulations were put in place — have been abandoned, or “orphaned” as the state Department off Environmental Conservation and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) calls them.
While many have been located and capped, many more remain undetected and may be emitting harmful methane gas into the air.
To help locate those wells, the DEC and NYSERDA are beginning to use specially-equipped Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) or drones for locating orphaned wells in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties.
There are an estimated 216 wells yet to be visually located in the four counties, with the potential for more to be discovered. That figure includes 141 in Ontario, 38 in Seneca, 25 in Yates and 12 in Wayne.
The DEC previously plugged six wells in Ontario County and five wells in Seneca County under two separate New York Works Well Plugging Initiative projects. Those wells were well-known and documented as to location and condition, not using drones.
Ton to ton, state officials say methane is many times more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas and is second only to carbon dioxide in its overall contribution to climate change.
Because it represents almost 10 percent of the state’s annual greenhouse gas emissions, methane reduction is a key piece of the state’s policies to address the risks from climate change.
“Plugging these wells is critical to reducing fugitive methane from escaping into the atmosphere and is further proof that New York is undertaking nation-leading action to reduce greenhouse gases from large and small sources across the state,” said Basil Seggos, DEC commissioner.
Doreen Harris, acting President and CEO of NYSERA, said the authority will invest up tp $400,000 in custom-built drone equipment and instrumentation that will be used by the DEC to detect the presence of abandoned oil and gas wells, primarily in Central and Western New York, that may emit methane.
Although there is no definite estimate of the total number of orphan oil and gas wells in the state, the DEC has located and assessed more than 2,000 of these wells to date by talking to local landowners, conducting research and on-site ground searches. Indications are there are thousands of additional abandoned wells emitting methane gas into the air.
They are difficult to locate during land-based field surveys. DEC officials say they will keep looking by examining old lease maps, talking to landowners and using other data that suggest more wells might be present. The drones will fly over the landscape with equipment that reveals magnetic signals produced by the wells at specific GPS coordinates.
Data will be used to create maps that the DEC will use to identify locations for on-site visits to prove the presence of orphan wells. Once a well is identified, the DEC will assess its risk to public safety and the environment and take steps to reduce any fugitive methane emissions.
Since 2014, the DEC has plugged 214 orphaned oil and gas wells under the New York Works Well Plugging Initiative.