CANANDAIGUA — Wegmans will be the site of a drug collection event Oct. 24.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the drive-thru event for people to drop off expired, unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medicine will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pills, patches and liquid medication will be taken. Needles and “sharps” will also be accepted, although those must be in a puncture-proof container.
The event is free and anonymous with no questions asked, and part of a national drug take-back day. Wegmans is at 345 Eastern Blvd.
Sponsoring agencies are the sheriff’s office, Canandaigua Police Department, Wegmans, Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, and the Partnership for Ontario County. They are partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in this effort.