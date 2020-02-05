CANANDAIGUA — Several area organizations are teaming up for a pharmaceutical drug collection event April 25 at the Canandaigua Wegmans on Eastern Boulevard.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is being organized by the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Ontario County, an initiative of The Partnership for Ontario County.
The county sheriff’s office and UR Medicine/Thompson Health also are participating. All drugs collected will be destroyed by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Expired, unused and unwanted prescription, over-the-counter and pet medication will be accepted. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked and no paperwork to fill out.
Unlike other drug collection events, liquid and needle-based medication will be accepted as well. For the safety of volunteers collecting drugs, people are asked to place all needles in hard plastic container such as a laundry detergent bottle.
Anyone who wants to volunteer at the event can contact the coalition at (585) 396-4554 or email drugfreeontariocounty@gmail.com.
As always, pill-based medication can be disposed of at any of the permanent drop box locations in the county. For a list, see substanceabusepreventioncoalitionofontariocounty.com/medication-drop-box-locations.