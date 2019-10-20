OVID — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office will take part in the national drug take-back day on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Sheriff Tim Luce said his department is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Kinney Drugs for the event. Deputies will be accepting expired, unused, and unwanted medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kinney Drugs store on North Main Street in Ovid.
The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked and no paperwork to complete. Prescription, over-the-counter and pet medication will be accepted, but syringes and needles will not.
Luce reminds residents that they can drop off unwanted medicine in the lobby of the county law enforcement center on Route 96 in Romulus and the county office building on Dipronio Drive in Waterloo. Permanent kiosks are in both locations, with the kiosk at the county office building on the first floor near the Department of Motor Vehicles office.
“Take-back day is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs,” Luce said. “It is important to get these potentially dangerous drugs out of your home before they find a new home.”