SENECA FALLS — The investigation of a drug overdose last month at the Seneca Falls Walmart has led to charges against two people.
Carly Price, 23, of Waterloo, and Victoria Tandle, 22, of Lyons, were charged Sept. 24 by town police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Price and Tandle were arrested after police responded to the overdose in the Walmart parking lot. The man who overdosed — police did not name the person — was revived with several doses of Narcan and taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital.
Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra said the man apparently overdosed in a car. There were reports that a Walmart employee performed CPR on the man for nearly 10 minutes before police and other emergency responders arrived, but police could not confirm that.
Peenstra said police found crack cocaine at the scene, but heroin paraphernalia also was found and likely contributed to the overdose. He added that Price ran into Walmart and gave police a false name when she was found.
Tandle remained at the scene of the incident. Peenstra said both she and Price were found with a controlled substance.
Tandle was later released with an appearance ticket for Seneca Falls Town Court. Price was turned over to the Geneva Police Department on a warrant.