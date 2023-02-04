CANANDAIGUA — Preventing substance abuse by area military veterans will be a priority following the award of an $875,000 grant.
State officials recently announced the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Ontario County, a division of the Canandaigua-based Partnership for Ontario County, is one of six organizations in New York sharing $5.25 million in federal funding administered by the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS).
Recipients will be focusing on prevention efforts for priority populations including Black, Indigenous and people of color, military veterans, older adults, people with disabilities, and youth with history of incarceration or other contact with criminal justice system.
Tracey Dello Stritto, the Partnership’s executive director, said the focus locally will be on veterans.
“We think this is a perfect fit with the Canandaigua VA Medical Center right in our backyard,” she said.
Ashley Tomassini, the coalition coordinator, said the agency will be reaching out soon to VA officials, members of area American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, Blue Star Mothers, and the Finger Lakes Community College veteran services office.
“Hearing veterans’ voices is very integral in this project. We are forming a veterans advisory committee to guide the effort,” Tomassini said. “We are very excited to work with the veteran community on this project.”
Of the six recipients, two are in New York City and another on Long Island. The three upstate recipients are the Ontario County agency, one in Cortland and another in the North Country.
Each recipient will receive $175,000 every year for five years.
“We have had grants from OASAS before including a five-year grant. Since then we have relied on fundraisers and community support,” Dello Stritto said. “We are grateful for that support and grateful to keep going as we could, but all along we have been looking for grants to give us that longevity and sustainability. This one seemed to resonate with our mission and what we are doing.”
Dello Stritto and Tomassini said they will be meeting soon with state officials for more direction in the grant process. It will likely include measures to track progress.
“With a five-year grant they will want to see long-term efforts and if they are making an impact, measuring year to year. Are overdoses doing down? Are treatment and enrollment numbers going down?” Dello Stritto said. “We will be required to have data analysis to measure impact and see if we are making a difference.”
People interested in being part of the advisory panel can contact Tomassini at Ashley@partnershipoc.org or Dello Stritto at Tracey@partnershipoc.org.
“We are so grateful to all our community partners and being awarded this grant,” Tomassini said. “We will be taking things we are already doing to the next level.”